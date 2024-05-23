Ovarian Cancer Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth at a CAGR of X% by 2032, as per DelveInsight

Ovarian Cancer Market

Ovarian Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast — 2032

DelveInsight's "Ovarian Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast — 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Ovarian Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ovarian Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from Ovarian Cancer Market Report

• The rate of new cases of ovarian cancer was 10.6 per 100,000 women per year. The death rate was 6.5 per 100,000 women per year. These rates are age-adjusted and based on 2013–2017 cases and 2015–2019 deaths.

• Approximately 1.1 percent of women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer at some point during their lifetime, based on 2017–2019 data.

• In 2019, there were an estimated 233,565 women living with ovarian cancer in the United States.

• The earlier ovarian cancer is caught, the better chance a person has of surviving five years after being diagnosed. For ovarian cancer, 17% are diagnosed at the local stage. The 5-year relative survival for localized ovarian cancer is 93.1%.

• The leading Ovarian Cancer Companies working in the market include Genmab, AstraZeneca, On Target Laboratories, Chipscreen Biosciences, Aravive, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline, Aprea Therapeutics, Verastem, Inc., Ellipses Pharma, Impact Therapeutics, Inc., BeiGene, Apexigen, Novartis Oncology, VBL Therapeutics., Cristal Therapeutics, Bayer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, DCPrime BV, AIM ImmunoTech Inc., Pharmicell Co., Ltd., Shattuck Labs, Inc., Laekna Limited, Celsion, and Many Others.

• Promising Ovarian Cancer Therapies in the various stages of development include docetaxel and cisp, Avastin, MORAb-202, Pegylated Liposomal Doxorubicin (PLD), Carboplatin, and others.

• May 2024:- Bristol-Myers Squibb- A Phase 2 Open-label Randomized Study of Farletuzumab Ecteribulin (MORAb-202), a Folate Receptor Alpha-targeting Antibody-drug Conjugate, Versus Investigator's Choice Chemotherapy in Women With Platinum-resistant High-grade Serous (HGS) Ovarian, Primary Peritoneal, or Fallopian Tube Cancer.

• April 2024:- L-Nutra Inc.- This study evaluates how lifestyle modifications that may be made to manage chemotherapy side effects in patients with gynecologic malignancies. The investigators aim to evaluate the feasibility of a fasting mimicking diet in addition to its metabolic effects on the body, patient reported side effects, patient quality of life, deviations or delays in treatment plans, and hospital admissions. Our hypothesis is that a fasting mimicking diet will significantly decrease chemotherapy-related side effects while providing good quality of life.

• April 2024:- Sarah K.Lynam MD- Efficacy of Oral Regorafenib Combined With Intra-muscular Injection of Fulvestrant in Patients With Recurrent Low-grade Serous Ovarian Cancer: A Phase II Single Arm Trial. To see how effective the study medicine combined with hormone therapy is when given to participants with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer.

Ovarian Cancer Overview

Ovarian cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the ovaries, which are female reproductive organs responsible for producing eggs (ova) and hormones like estrogen and progesterone. Ovarian cancer can occur in different parts of the ovary, including the epithelial cells (cells lining the surface of the ovary), the germ cells (cells that develop into eggs), and the stromal cells (cells that produce hormones).

Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology Insights

• Total Ovarian Cancer Incident Cases

• Ovarian Cancer Type-specific Incident Cases

• Ovarian Cancer Subtype-specific Incident Cases of Epithelial

• Ovarian Cancer Age-specific Incident Cases

• Total Ovarian Cancer treated Cases

Ovarian Cancer Marketed Drugs

• LYNPARZA (olaparib): AstraZeneca and MSD's

LYNPARZA (olaparib) is a first-in-class oral poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of ovarian cancer, breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, and prostate cancer. LYNPARZA targets PARP to disrupt the DNA-repair process and potentially kill tumor cells

Ovarian Cancer Emerging Drugs

Ovarian Cancer Treatment Market

The treatment goal of ovarian cancer usually is to kill the cancer cells or remove the tumor so that the cancerous cells don’t metastasize and to prevent the recurrence of cancer and slow down growth. Sometimes the aim is to treat the symptoms in case of incurable cases by using chemotherapy, radiation, hormonal therapies, targeted drugs or a combination of any of these as per the requirement.

In case of early-stage ovarian cancer, surgery is performed to remove the tumor and stage cancer followed by chemotherapy to prevent recurrence of ovarian cancer or to shrink the tumor if the tumor could not be removed by surgery. The aim is to increase the survival rate. In advanced stages of cancer (Stage III and IV) the focus is to put the tumor into remission so that it shrinks or disappears. In the case of cancer relapse, Chemotherapy is again used as a treatment option.

Ovarian Cancer Market Insights

At present, Avastin (bevacizumab; Genentech), Zejula (niraparib; GlaxoSmithKline), Rubraca (rucaparib; Clovis Oncology), Lynparza (AstraZeneca), are a few approved drug therapies for the treatment of Ovarian Cancer. Rubraca (Clovis Oncology), Zejula (niraparib; GlaxoSmithKline), and Lynparza (olaparib; AstraZeneca), are a poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor indicated for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy.

Ovarian Cancer Emerging Therapy Assessment

The ovarian cancer emerging drugs shall impact the market size significantly, considering the pipeline with a variety of therapeutic classes in the periphery. At present there are decent number of biologics and drugs under investigation for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Key players such as Immunogen, Aravive Biologics, Mersana Therapeutics, Alkermes are some of the major players that are going to boost the market dynamics in the coming years.

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Uptake

• Mirvetuximab soravtansine which is being developed by Immunogen is a first-in-class ADC comprising a folate receptor alpha (FRα)-binding antibody, cleavable linker, and the maytansinoid payload DM4, a potent tubulin-targeting agent to kill the targeted cancer cells. It is being studied in later line platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer and in combination in both platinum-resistant and platinum-sensitive diseases. The US FDA and EMA granted orphan drug designation to Mirvetuximab for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Furthermore, FDA granted Mirvetuximab Fast Track designation for the treatment of patients with medium to high FRα-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who received at least one, but no more than three prior systemic treatment regimens, and for whom single-agent chemotherapy is appropriate as the next line of therapy. Currently, the drug is being studied in Phase III trial.

• AVB-500 (Batiraxcept) is a therapeutic recombinant fusion protein that is being developed by Aravive Biologics and has shown to neutralize GAS6 activity by binding to GAS6 with very high affinity in preclinical models. The drug selectively inhibits the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is upregulated in multiple cancer types, including ovarian cancer. In preclinical studies, GAS6-AXL inhibition has shown antitumor activity in combination with a variety of anticancer therapies, including radiation therapy, immuno-oncology agents, and chemotherapeutic drugs that affect DNA replication and repair. AVB-500 has been granted Fast Track Designation by the US FDA and currently it is being studied in Phase III trial.

• Upifitamab Rilsodotin (XMT-1536) is a first-in-class ADC targeting the sodium-dependent phosphate transport protein NaPi2b, utilizes the Dolaflexin platform to deliver approximately 10 DolaLock payload molecules per antibody. The NaPi2b antigen is broadly expressed in ovarian cancer and other cancers. The drug is being developed by Mersana Therapeutics. The drug is being studied in Phase II clinical trial but soon a Phase III trial will be initiated by the company.US FDA granted Fast Track Designation to the drug for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant high-grade serous ovarian cancer.

• VBL Therapeutics is developing Ofranergene obadenovec (Ofra-vec), a viral-based cancer therapy with a dual-action mechanism: anti-angiogenesis/vascular disruption and induction of tumor-directed intra-tumor immune response, such as seen in viral immune-oncology. Ofra-vec is designed to be specifically activated when and where it is needed. The drug has been granted Fast Track Designation for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and is being studied in Phase III clinical trial.

• Stenoparib which is being developed by Allarity Therapeutics, is a unique, small molecule dual-targeted inhibitor of PARP 1 and 2 and telomerase maintenance enzymes (Tankyrase 1 and 2). It is an orally bioavailable, small-molecule inhibitor of enzymatic activity and helps trap PARP1 on DNA via dose-dependent binding to chromatin. In addition, it inhibits tankyrase 1 and 2, which are important regulators of the canonical Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway involved in promoting tumorigenesis. Currently, the molecule is under investigation as a single-agent therapy in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

• Maveropepimut-S (MVP-S, previously known as DPX-Survivac), being developed by Immunvaccine, is a T cell activating immunotherapy that combines the power of DPX Platform with cancer antigen survivin. It is the lead clinical candidate in IMV’s new class of immunotherapies that generates targeted T cells in vivo. By activating survivin-specific killer T cells, maveropepimut-S promotes the destruction of cancer cells and disrupts the fundamental processes of cancer cell production and survival. It is being developed in Phase II clinical trial for the potential treatment of platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian cancer

• VS-6766, developed by Verastem Oncology, is an RAF/MEK clamp that induces inactive complexes of MEK with ARAF, BRAF, and CRAF, potentially creating a more complete and durable antitumor response through maximal RAS pathway inhibition. VS-6766 blocks both RAF and MEK in a single molecule, suggesting it may help overcome resistance and ultimately block tumor growth and proliferation. Currently, it is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial. US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for the combination of VS-6766, with defactinib (FAK inhibitor, for the treatment of all patients with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC).

• Nivolumab developed by Bristol-Mayers Squibb is the first-in-human immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor antibody that disrupts the interaction of the PD-1 receptor with its ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby inhibiting the cellular immune response. PD-1 expressed on activated T-cells can reverse immune suppression and release T-cell activation. Nivolumab is an already established drug and is approved in different indications and for different patient segments. Currently , the drug is being studied in Phase II in relapsed epithelial ovarian cancer.

Scope of the Ovarian Cancer Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Ovarian Cancer Companies- Genmab, AstraZeneca, On Target Laboratories, Chipscreen Biosciences, Aravive, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline, Aprea Therapeutics, Verastem, Inc., Ellipses Pharma, Impact Therapeutics, Inc., BeiGene, Apexigen, Novartis Oncology, VBL Therapeutics., Cristal Therapeutics, Bayer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, DCPrime BV, AIM ImmunoTech Inc., Pharmicell Co., Ltd., Shattuck Labs, Inc., Laekna Limited, Celsion, and Many Others.

• Ovarian Cancer Therapies- docetaxel and cisp, Avastin, MORAb-202, Pegylated Liposomal Doxorubicin (PLD), Carboplatin, and others.

• Ovarian Cancer Market Dynamics: Ovarian Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers

• Ovarian Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

Table of Content

1 Key Insights

2 Report Introduction

3 Ovarian Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

4 Executive Summary of Ovarian Cancer

4.1 Key Events

5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology

6 Disease Background and Overview

7 Diagnosis of Ovarian Cancer

9 Epidemiology and Patient Population

10 Patient Journey

11 Key Endpoints in Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials

12 Marketed Therapies

13 Emerging Therapies

14 Conjoint Analysis

15 Ovarian Cancer: 7 Major Market Analysis

16 Market Access and Reimbursement

16.3 Patient Access Programs

17 KOL Views

18 SWOT Analysis

19 Unmet Needs

20 Appendix

21 DelveInsight Capabilities

22 Disclaimer

23 About DelveInsight

