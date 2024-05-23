Acromegaly Treatment Market 2032: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Pipeline, Epidemiology and Companies by DelveInsight

Acromegaly Market

Acromegaly companies are Amolyt Pharma, Amryt Pharma, Antisense Therapeutics, Aquestive Therapeutics, ASCIL Biopharm, Camurus AB, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, etc

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Albany, USA) DelveInsight's "Acromegaly Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Acromegaly, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acromegaly market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Acromegaly market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Acromegaly market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Acromegaly treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Acromegaly market.

Some facts of the Acromegaly Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Acromegaly market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2032.

• In 2022, the United States had the largest Acromegaly market size of ~USD 700 million among the 7MM countries.

• Leading Acromegaly companies working in the market are Amolyt Pharma, Amryt Pharma Plc, Antisense Therapeutics Ltd, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc, ASCIL Biopharm, Camurus AB, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Debiopharm International SA, DexTech Medical AB, Enesi Pharma Ltd, Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, Genevant Sciences Ltd, GlyTech Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Italfarmaco SpA, OPKO Health Inc, Pharmathen Global BV, Rani Therapeutics LLC, Strongbridge Biopharma plc., and others.

• Key Acromegaly Therapies expected to launch in the market are Paltusotine (CRN 00808), CAM-2029 (octreotide subcutaneous depot), and many others.

• On March 2024, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals announced results of a Randomized, Controlled, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Paltusotine in Subjects With Non-pharmacologically Treated Acromegaly (PATHFNDR-2)

• On April 2024, Camurus AB announced results of a Phase 3, Open-label, Single-arm, Multi-center Trial to Assess the Long-term Safety of Octreotide Subcutaneous Depot (CAM2029) in Patients With Acromegaly

• On September 2023, Pfizer announced results of a non-interventional observational study, to identify safety and effectiveness of Somavert during the post-marketing period based on the Korean RMP as required by the regulations of Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS)

Acromegaly Overview

Acromegaly is a rare hormonal disorder caused by excessive production of growth hormone (GH) in adulthood, usually due to a benign tumor in the pituitary gland. This surplus of GH leads to abnormal growth of bones and tissues, resulting in characteristic symptoms such as enlarged hands, feet, and facial features. Other Acromegaly signs include joint pain, thickened skin, and enlarged organs like the heart. If left untreated, acromegaly can lead to serious complications including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and arthritis. Acromegaly Diagnosis typically involves blood tests to measure GH levels and imaging scans to locate any tumors. Acromegaly Treatment aims to reduce GH production, either through surgery to remove the tumor, medications to suppress hormone release, or radiation therapy in some cases. Regular monitoring is essential to manage symptoms and prevent complications. Early detection and intervention can significantly improve outcomes and quality of life for individuals with acromegaly.

Acromegaly Market

The Acromegaly market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Acromegaly market trends by analyzing the impact of current Acromegaly therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Acromegaly market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Acromegaly market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Acromegaly market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Acromegaly Epidemiology

The Acromegaly epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Acromegaly patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Acromegaly market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Acromegaly Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Acromegaly drugs recently launched in the Acromegaly market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Acromegaly market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Acromegaly Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Acromegaly market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Acromegaly Pipeline Development Activities

The Acromegaly report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Acromegaly key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Acromegaly Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Acromegaly Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Acromegaly treatment markets in the upcoming years are Amolyt Pharma, Amryt Pharma Plc, Antisense Therapeutics Ltd, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc, ASCIL Biopharm, Camurus AB, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Debiopharm International SA, DexTech Medical AB, Enesi Pharma Ltd, Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, Genevant Sciences Ltd, GlyTech Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Italfarmaco SpA, OPKO Health Inc, Pharmathen Global BV, Rani Therapeutics LLC, Strongbridge Biopharma plc., and others.

Acromegaly Report Key Insights

1. Acromegaly Patient Population

2. Acromegaly Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Acromegaly Market

4. Acromegaly Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Acromegaly Market Opportunities

6. Acromegaly Therapeutic Approaches

7. Acromegaly Pipeline Analysis

8. Acromegaly Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Acromegaly Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Acromegaly Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Acromegaly Market Overview at a Glance

5. Acromegaly Disease Background and Overview

6. Acromegaly Patient Journey

7. Acromegaly Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Acromegaly Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Acromegaly Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Acromegaly Treatment

11. Acromegaly Marketed Products

12. Acromegaly Emerging Therapies

13. Acromegaly Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Acromegaly Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Acromegaly Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Acromegaly Market

18. Acromegaly Market Drivers

19. Acromegaly Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

