Petrol prices slightly up in latest adjustment

VIETNAM, May 23 -  

HÀ NỘI — The retail prices of E5RON92 bio-petrol and all oil products increased from 3pm on May 23 following the latest adjustment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

The retail price of E5RON92 rose by VNĐ162  to VNĐ22,277 ($0.87) per litre, while that of RON95-III went up by VNĐ78 to VNĐ23,213 per litre.

The prices of diesel, kerosene and mazut are now priced atVNĐ19,837 per litre, VNĐ19,902 per litre, down VNĐ36 and VNĐ6, respectively, and that of mazut oil rose by VNĐ95 to VNĐ17,513 per kilogram.

In this price adjustment, the two ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund. — VNS

