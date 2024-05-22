UNO Aviation Insitute's Flying Mavs Place In Top Ten at National Competition

The University of Nebraska at Omaha Flight Team, known as the Flying Mavs, secured a commendable 10th place at the 2024 National Intercollegiate Flying Association (NIFA) National Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference (SAFECON). The event, held in Janesville, WI, during the week of May 13, marked the 15th consecutive year that the Mavericks qualified for this prestigious national competition.

This year, 31 teams from across the country qualified for SAFECON, including five schools from Region VI, the Mavericks' home region. These schools included the University of Nebraska Omaha, University of North Dakota, Minnesota State University Mankato, St. Louis University-Parks College, and Kansas State University Salina. With over 450 students competing, this year’s SAFECON was one of the largest in recent years. The University of North Dakota emerged as the overall top school for the 2024 SAFECON.

The Flying Mavs, a dedicated and cohesive team, had 11 students earn travel spots. Captains Tristan Weston and Tyler Craft led the 2024 National SAFECON team for UNO, which included Tyler Thieman, Tatum Navrkal, Jonathan Corey, Joshua Kohrell, Trevor Denker, Landon Scott, Cullen Leitner, William Skradski, and Chloe Schrick. Head Coach and Advisor Skip Bailey, Associate Coach Alison Adams, and Assistant Coach Hunter Pehrson provided expert guidance and support.

The Flying Mavs continued their strong showing at nationals, finishing 10th overall, marking their fifth top-10 finish in program history (2023 - 7th, 2022 - 10th, 2019 - 9th, and 2018 - 8th). The Mavericks tied Ohio State University for 8th place in the Flight Events Championship and finished 9th in the Ground Events Championship. Their impressive performance underscores their commitment and serves as a source of pride and inspiration for the entire university community.

Associate Coach Alison Adams commented, “It’s a source of pride going into the national competition with the stellar reputation that the Flying Mavs have established over the years among numerous high-profile university programs. We are very proud of our team this year for their top-ten finish. Furthermore, we are proud of how they worked together, demonstrated sportsmanship, and represented UNO admirably. We have established a good foundation to become even more competitive next year.”

Several students showcased their talents and earned high marks in various events. Senior Captain Tyler Craft was runner-up in the Achievement Award, trailing only Taylor Edwards from the United States Air Force Academy. Tyler Thieman placed 10th in the Aircraft Preflight Inspection Event and 4th in the Instrument Simulated Flight event.

In the Unlimited Navigation event, which featured 57 teams, the Mavericks captured 3rd and 12th place. Pilot Tyler Craft and Safety Observer Tyler Thieman earned the 3rd-place finish, while Jonathan Corey (Pilot) and Tatum Navrkal (Safety Observer) earned the 12th-place finish.

Tatum Navrkal, an Emergency Management major and Aviation minor, placed 5th in the Simulated Comprehensive Aircraft Navigation (SCAN) event and 3rd as the Dropmaster in the Message Drop event, along with pilot Tristan Weston. Navrkal also placed 20th in the Aircraft Preflight Inspection event.

Jonathan Corey and Tristan Weston placed 7th in the CRM/LOFT event. Corey also placed 20th in the Power-Off Landing event, while Weston placed 20th in the Ground Trainer Event.

Coach Skip Bailey commented, “This year’s team had a great combination of students who had experience at past SAFECON events with younger students who were competing at their first national competition. I am very proud of how they all performed under intense pressure, and I look forward to building on this outstanding finish for next year’s competition.”

The 2024 National Team included three seniors who graduated on Friday, May 17, 2024: Craft, Corey, and Joshua Kohrell. As the team bids farewell to these outstanding individuals, they look forward with great anticipation to the 2025 National SAFECON, set to be held at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, WI, with dates to be announced later. The Flying Mavs are confident in continuing to soar to new heights in the coming year.

A complete list of results from the 2024 SAFECON can be found on the NIFA website at www.nifa.aero.

SAFECON Championship Results:

University of North Dakota - 591

Southern Illinois University - 409.5

Embry-Riddle Prescott - 395.5

Embry-Riddle Daytona - 225.5

USAFA - 196.5

Western Michigan University - 196.5

The Ohio State University - 192

Purdue University - 138

LeTourneau University - 134

University of Nebraska Omaha - 132.5

Flight Events Championship Results:

University of North Dakota - 322 Points

Southern Illinois University - 305 Points

Embry-Riddle Prescott - 193 Points

Embry-Riddle Daytona - 165 Points

USAFA - 148 Points

Purdue University - 131 Points

LeTourneau University - 108 Points

The Ohio State University - 104 Points

University of Nebraska Omaha - 104 Points

Western Michigan University - 101 Points

Ground Events Championship Results:

University of North Dakota - 269 Points

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Prescott - 202.5 Points

Southern Illinois University - 104.5 Points

Western Michigan University - 95.5 Points

The Ohio State University - 88 Points

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Daytona - 60.5 Points

USAFA - 48.5 Points

Kent State University - 47 Points

University of Nebraska Omaha - 28.5 Points

LeTourneau University - 26 Points