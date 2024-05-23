Wanted Suspect Apprehended for Northeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce a suspect wanted in a Northeast shooting has been apprehended in North Carolina.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at approximately 11:30 p.m., members of the Fourth District responded to the 4800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Responding officers located an adult male and a 5-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, members of the Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 29-year-old Alante Partlow, of Northeast, DC, in Greensboro, NC. Partlow was wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Aggravated Assault while Armed (Gun). Partlow will go through the extradition process and will be returned to Washington, DC. The detectives’ investigation revealed the suspect and victims were known to each other.

CCN: 24060995

###