2024 ThreeBestRated®’s Top Auto Body Shop Award Has Been Announced To Mitek Fine Automobile Body & Paint From Kitchener
EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreeBestRated®, a trusted resource for identifying top businesses, has released its latest rankings for the year 2024. According to its revision, Kitchener’s top auto body shop award has been declared to Mitek Fine Automobile Body and Paint. By showcasing excellence in its industry, Mitex has surpassed the 50-Point of Inspection criteria that scrutinize a business’ history, reviews, experience, and various other aspects to declare it the top-performing one. A noteworthy point is that it is Mitex’s sixth year receiving this honor from ThreeBestRated®.
How Mitek Achieved This Position?
Mitek Fine Automobile Body and Paint has been delivering high-quality auto body services for over 40 years for its clients throughout Canada, under the presidency of Mike Tikl. It is the 1st independent Mercedes-Benz-certified auto body shop in Canada.
Being an OEM-certified Collision Repair Facility, Mitex relies on OEM parts, which makes them the most trusted source for any kind of auto repairs. Each member of Mitek’s team is factory-trained and the most current OEM-trained experts, who combine their adepts with the latest technology to bring the vehicle back to its pre-accident condition.
Manufacturer Approved Facility
Mitek Fine Automobile Body and Paint is a manufacturer-approved automobile service provider. This title is not a cinch to acquire. Anyone has to undergo rigorous training and inspection to become qualified to work on the manufacturer's cars. Not stopping there, that position must be maintained regularly and Mitek Body and Paint has done it so well, all these years.
Mitek is adept at serving cars from numerous reputed brands, including
>> BMW, Mini
>> Jaguar, Land Rover
>> Nissan, Infinity
>> Mercedes-Benz
>> Volvo
>> Tesla
>> Kia
>> Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep
>> Honda, Acura
Precision In Restoration
One cornerstone of Mitex lies in its ability to precisely restore the car to its original condition. Realizing the challenges ahead in matching the exact color and design of the car, they use the highest-quality components, and manufacturer-approved frame, body, and aluminum repair equipment. They also use top-of-the-line frame alignment and measuring systems, and the latest collision repair technology to give the vehicle of the brand the exact luxurious finish.
Mitek prides itself on restoring the original condition of 2000+ cars per year, which sheds light on their credibility and position within the industry. Mitex’s principle lies in its objective of “quality first, courtesy first, customer first” This allows them to offer unparalleled customer services. In trying to help their clients all the way possible, Mitek assists them with insurance claims, streamlining the entire process. Mitek offers a range of comprehensive auto body services, from cosmetic repairs and original paint finishes to extensive collision repairs.
Mitek is located at 207 Centennial Court, Kitchener, Ontario N2B 3X2. It will be open from Monday through Friday – 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. To contact them, visit https://mitekautobody.com/contact/
