Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,082 in the last 365 days.

Ministry revokes licences from four petroleum distributors

VIETNAM, May 23 - HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued a decision to revoke the eligibility certificates of four petroleum distributors in Hải Phòng City, HCM, Hà Nội and Quảng Nam Province.

In Decision No. 1170/QD-BCT, the MoIT has revoked the eligibility certificate granted to Đức Hạnh Co., Ltd., a petroleum distributor located in Hồng Bàng District, Hải Phòng.

Similarly, the eligibility certificate of Minh Phát Petroleum Transportation and Trading Co., Ltd. has been revoked according to Decision No. 1172. The company’s headquarters is located in Bình Thạnh District, HCM City.

Petrolink Commercial and Supply Chain Co., Ltd. in Ba Đình District, Hà Nội, also had its licence cancelled in the same decision.

The fourth case involves the revocation of the licence for Ngọc Khánh Trading and Transportation Service Co., Ltd. The company is located in Điện Bàn Town, Quảng Nam Province.

According to a recent report submitted to the ministry, the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance conducted inspections on 86 petroleum distributors in 2023.

It has fined 64 businesses over VNĐ6.72 billion (US$263,933) for administrative violations and collected over VNĐ1.54 billion from illegal gains.

As a result, the agency contributed around VNĐ8.8 billion to the state budget.

In the first half of 2023 alone, 16 businesses had their eligibility certificates revoked for one to three months.

The Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance found common violations among petroleum distributors, such as trading outside the regulated system and signing contracts with multiple distributors. Out of the 64 penalised entities, 23 cases accounted for over a third of violations.

The main errors were failure to register the distribution system with the competent authority, fraudulent declarations in the registration, and employing untrained personnel in fire prevention, firefighting and environmental protection.

During inspections, the market management force found that 17 out of the 64 penalised entities, or 26.5 per cent of the total, did not meet the requirements for the distribution system. — VNS

You just read:

Ministry revokes licences from four petroleum distributors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more