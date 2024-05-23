Cayetano to lead Senate committees on trade, higher education

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano was elected as chair of two influential committees on Wednesday: the Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship and the Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education.

This as the Senate reshuffled its leadership before the sine die adjournment of its second regular session following the assumption of Senator Francis Escudero as Senate President on Monday.

As the new chair of the Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship, Cayetano will oversee matters crucial to both domestic and international trade.

His responsibilities will include oversight of private corporations, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and the regulation of entrepreneurial practices. Additionally, Cayetano will focus on quality control and consumer protection.

Cayetano's leadership also extends to the Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education.

In this committee, Cayetano will address issues directly related to post-secondary and tertiary education, technical education, distance learning, and vocational training. His agenda includes enhancing the welfare of teachers and students by managing scholarships, grants, and incentives.

Further solidifying his influence, Cayetano nominated Senator Francis Tolentino, the newly appointed majority leader, to chair the Committee on Ethics and Privileges. Tolentino will ensure the reputation of the Senate and its members.

These recent changes in committee leadership add to the two committees which Cayetano currently chairs, the Committee on Accounts and the Committee on Science and Technology.

With Cayetano's extensive experience and dedication, the independent senator is poised to address issues effectively and drive legislative advancements in trade, education, and government enterprises.

Cayetano, pamumunuan ang Senate committees on trade, higher education

Nahalal nitong Miyerkules si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano bilang chairperson ng dalawang mahahalagang komite: ang Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship at Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education.

Ito ay sa gitna ng pagbabago sa pamumuno ng Senado bago ang sine die adjournment ng ikalawang regular na sesyon, at matapos maitalaga si Senador Francis Escudero bilang bagong Senate President noong Lunes.

Bilang committee chair ng Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship, pangangalagaan ni Cayetano ang mga usapin na may kaugnayan sa pambansa at internasyonal na kalakalan.

Kabilang sa kanyang mga responsibilidad ang pangangasiwa sa pribadong korporasyon, mga Micro, Small, at Medium Enterprises o MSMEs, at regulasyon ng mga gawain ng mga negosyante. Dagdag pa rito, nakatuon si Cayetano sa kontrol ng kalidad at proteksyon ng mga mamimili.

Pamumunuan din ni Cayetano ang Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education.

Sa komiteng ito, tutugunan niya ang mga isyu na may kaugnayan sa post-secondary at tertiary education, technical education, distance learning, at pagsasanay sa trabaho.

Kabilang sa kanyang tungkulin ang mapanatili na nasa maayos na kapakanan ang mga guro at mag-aaral sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng mga scholarship, grant, at insentibo.

Si Cayetano din ang nagnomina kay Senador Francis Tolentino, ang bagong itinalagang lider ng mayorya, bilang committee chair ng Ethics and Privileges upang masigurado ang matatag na reputasyon ng Senado.

Sa mga pagbabagong ito sa liderato, pangungunahan ni Cayetano ang apat na komite kabilang na ang Committee on Accounts at Committee on Science and Technology.

Dahil sa malawak na karanasan at dedikasyon ni Cayetano, hangarin niyang masolusyonan ang mga isyung may kinalaman sa kalakalan, edukasyon, at gawain ng pamahalaan.