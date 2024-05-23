Dental Matrix Systems Market is anticipated to reach US$535.473 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.67%
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the dental matrix systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$535.473 million by 2029.
There are increasing cases of oral diseases nowadays. This makes it necessary for there to be enough hospitals that can cater for people with such diseases. This has made the demand for cosmetic dentists surge as well as the number of dental restoration procedures done. Besides, it has been projected that an increase in global market that patients visiting these services will boost business due to growth in dental tourism as well as the adoption of digital technology among underdeveloped countries. Tooth decay is the most common dental condition affecting adults and children according to the National Institute of Dental Research. Particularly among the elderly more people are willing to pay for pricey dental procedures as disposable incomes have increased in developing economies.
The market for dental matrix systems is anticipated to grow over the forecast period due to the growing need for restorative dentistry. The industry is expanding due to the surge in dental tourism in developing nations.
Moreover, dental products and treatments with advanced technology have become increasingly popular worldwide due to increased demand for dental imaging systems. It is anticipated that these advancements will boost the effectiveness of the services offered by the dental industry.
During a dental visit, restorative dental care can be given to maintain oral health and repair gums and teeth damage which may help to reverse illness and fuel the market for dental matrix systems. Depending on your eligibility you can obtain dental care in several ways including privately through government-run dental clinics or the DVA. Some people who pay privately for services might be qualified for full or partial subsidies. Private health insurance companies paid for 44.08 million dental services according to APRA 2022.
The dental matrix systems market, by technology, is divided into two types- circumferential matrix systems and sectional matrix systems. The majority of the market share was held by the sectional systems segment. Sectional dental matrix systems was the industry leader in dental matrix systems. This is because sectional matrix methods offer more stable means of obtaining contact areas. The method most frequently used in Class II restorations using composite resin to create a solid contact point in the posterior sector is called the sectional matrix.
The dental matrix systems market, by distribution channel, is divided into two types- online and offline. The online segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Due to the rising trend of e-commerce and easy availability of products.
The dental matrix systems market, by end-users, is divided into three types- hospitals and dental clinics, dental laboratories, and dental academic and research institutes. The primary drivers of the market are the expanding number of dental clinics worldwide and the widespread use of cosmetic dentistry by both small and large dental clinics. The number of clinics is expected to increase, particularly in developed nations, which will support the segment's growth. Due to public healthcare, dentists in developed nations receive fair compensation for their services, depending on where they practice.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the dental matrix systems market during the forecasted period. This is because dental issues affect both adults and children more frequently and dental care is becoming more and more expensive. as a result of developments in technology and the expansion of service providers.
The research includes several key players from the dental matrix systems market, such as J&J Davis, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Premier Dental, Dr. Walser Dental GmbH, Garrison Dental Solutions, Polydentia, Safco Dental Supply, Trycare, and Pro-Matrix Dental.
The market analytics report segments the dental matrix systems market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o Circumferential Matrix Systems
o Sectional Matrix Systems
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
• By End-User
o Hospitals and Dental Clinics
o Dental Laboratories
o Dental Academic and Research Institutes
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• J&J Davis
• Dentsply Sirona
• Henry Schein
• Premier Dental
• Dr. Walser Dental GmbH
• Garrison Dental Solutions
• Polydentia
• Safco Dental Supply
• Trycare
• Pro-Matrix Dental
