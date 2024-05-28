Brian Bartes, Best-Selling Author/Podcaster/Speaker, Highlights Three No B.S. Ways for Crushing Goals

Brian Bartes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Bartes, best-selling author, podcaster, and speaker, says highly successful individuals share a common trait: they are intensely goal-oriented. They have a clear vision of where they want to go in life and a well-defined plan to get there. Their "roadmap to success" consists of a meticulously written list of goals. Bartes says goal setting is not a new concept. The importance of having goals is widely recognized. For instance, Olympic and professional athletes set and continually strive to achieve their goals. Astonishingly, however, less than 3% of the population has a written set of goals, and even fewer than 1% review their goals regularly.

Here are Brian Bartes' top three strategies for crushing goals:

1. Write Down Goals.

Written goals significantly increase your odds of success. Just as an architect wouldn’t propose a building project without a blueprint, a commercial pilot wouldn’t take off without a flight plan, and a movie producer wouldn’t begin filming without a script, having a written plan is essential, explains Bartes. These blueprints, flight plans, and scripts are “roadmaps” to achieve the desired results. Without these plans, the process would be far less efficient and likely unsuccessful. The same principle applies to written goals and personal success.

Written goals clarify intentions and boost motivation to achieve them.

2. Make a Plan for Achieving Goals.

Making a plan for achieving goals clarifies intentions and boosts motivation to achieve them. Bartes says that individuals can measure progress toward their goals by defining specific outcomes and creating a plan to achieve those outcomes. As they observe progress, they will be inspired to continue the actions that have driven their success. This ongoing cycle of action and positive results will keep individuals motivated.

3. Take Action! (i.e., massive action toward the achievement of those goals)

Committing to one specific action daily propels individuals toward their goals, states Bartes. By consistently taking deliberate steps, they cultivate the discipline and momentum essential for success. Each action, no matter how small, contributes to progress and builds a habit of perseverance. Over time, this accumulation of effort brings them closer to their goals and strengthens their resilience and determination. Continuous action reinforces their commitment and ensures that they remain focused and motivated on their journey toward achieving their objectives, Bartes concludes.

