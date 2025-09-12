Two Veterans’ New Book 'Political Incontinence' Brings Outrageous Laughs: Politics Has Never Been This Funny

”Show me a man who says he has no regrets and I’ll show you a liar.” ~ Caleb Collier

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marine veterans Brett Miller and Caleb Collier take aim at the endless circus of politics in their new release, Political Incontinence: The Stupidest $h@t Your Politicians Said. Available everywhere books are sold, the book serves as both comic relief and tragic evidence that when it comes to saying ridiculous things, politicians remain the undisputed champions of the world.

Taking inspiration from Winston Churchill’s famous quip, “Some civil servants are like constipated bureaucrats, they sit on piles of paper and produce nothing but crap,” Miller highlights the bizarre, hilarious, and often shocking things politicians have said throughout history.

“Celebrities and politicians (who aren’t in the book) agree, this is just downright hilarious, when it isn’t making you shake your head in disbelief,” said Miller. “It’s the kind of book you’ll want to share with friends or read quietly when April 15th rolls around.”

Political Incontinence takes readers on a rollercoaster from laugh-out-loud absurdities to head-shaking moments that could bring tears. The book delivers a collection of political one-liners and blunders that entertain as much as they enlighten. With every page, readers are reminded that truth is not only stranger than fiction, it’s often far dumber. By curating the most outrageous things ever uttered by public figures, the authors hold up a mirror to the political stage, where comedy and tragedy often collide in spectacular fashion.

Packed with outrageous quotes, sharp satire, and humor that crosses party lines, Political Incontinence is the perfect gift for political junkies, comedy fans, or anyone who needs a reminder that laughter is the best coping mechanism. Featuring unforgettable quotes from Al Gore, Lauren Boebert, Joe Biden, and more, the book exposes the hilarious, shocking, and downright absurd side of modern politics.

“This book is not only filled with unforgettable quotes, but we have also included the net worth of some of our most notable politicians before they were elected into office and after their term ended. The before-and-after incomes are staggering. Most people would not know that only 1 percent of people in the U.S. are millionaires, yet 99 percent of our elected officials are,” Miller points out.

About the Authors

Brett Miller

Miller is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who dedicated nine years of service as a Fire Team Leader, Mortar Team Leader, and Company Radio Operator within an infantry battalion. During his military career, he mastered small arms and close-quarters combat, as well as radio encryption and field communications. After receiving an honorable discharge in 2004, he transitioned to civilian life with the same drive and discipline that defined his service.

Relocating to Los Angeles, Miller pursued a career in the entertainment industry, where he created and patented several products, sold multiple projects, worked at bars, and ran his own consulting company. His work expanded into both entertainment and alternative growth industries, reflecting his entrepreneurial spirit and adaptability.

Today, Miller is the CEO of Galileyo Inc., a fast-growing, censorship-free satellite news platform that delivers influencer content and real-time alerts to users worldwide via cellular and satellite devices.

Caleb Collier

Collier is a distinguished U.S. Marine Corps veteran whose dedication to service extends far beyond the battlefield. With a telecommunications background supporting infantry operations, he developed technical expertise that was vital to mission success, laying the foundation for his future pursuits. In addition to his military career, Collier served as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), further demonstrating his commitment to protecting and serving others.

After transitioning from the military and healthcare fields, Collier entered public service as a councilman in Spokane Valley, Washington. His tenure was defined by principled leadership and a willingness to take bold stances, including opposition to vaccine mandates in public schools.

Today, Collier hosts Church and State, a thought-provoking program that fosters lively discussions on moral, ethical, and political issues. By engaging both religious and non-religious perspectives, his show seeks to bridge the divide between faith and politics.

Legal Disclaimer:

