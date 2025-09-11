Dr. Peter Loisides Wins Best of Los Angeles Award — 'Best Urologist - 2025'

Dr. Peter Loisides.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed urologist Dr. Peter Loisides has been honored with the prestigious Best of Los Angeles Award (BoLAA) for “Best Urologist – 2025.” This recognition solidifies Dr. Loisides’ reputation as one of the most trusted and skilled urologists in the Los Angeles area, known for delivering high-quality, personalized care.

Board-Certified in Urology, Dr. Peter Loisides combines advanced surgical expertise with personalized, evidence-based care. Passionate about patient empowerment, he encourages active involvement in health through lifestyle, diet, and supplements. A UCLA graduate in Microbiology, Dr. Loisides earned his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh and completed his General Surgery Internship and Urology Residency at Loma Linda University Medical Center.

In private practice since 1996 on Los Angeles’ Westside, he has introduced multiple minimally invasive techniques, including No-Scalpel Vasectomy, prostate and bladder thermal therapies, and plasma-kinetic technology. An experienced lecturer and published author, Dr. Loisides specializes in minimally invasive therapies for BPH, incontinence, kidney and ureteral stones, cryosurgical tumor ablation, and laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgery.

The Best of Los Angeles Award community was established nine years ago and has grown to include over 7,800 professional members across various industries in Southern California. Committed to celebrating excellence, the community highlights the finest individuals, businesses, and services contributing to Los Angeles’ vibrant professional landscape, operating under the guiding principle: “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

"The mission of our community is to recognize and celebrate the best of Los Angeles while fostering a network of professionals who uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity," said Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for BoLAA. "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Peter Loisides into our BoLAA family, as he truly exemplifies the creativity, innovation, and dedication that this award represents."

By receiving this prestigious accolade, Dr. Loisides joins an elite group of professionals whose contributions continue to shape Los Angeles as a hub for world-class talent and groundbreaking medical care. His passion for excellence makes him a standout choice for this year’s award.

