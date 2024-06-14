1st annual HBCU Fundraiser comes to Charlotte, NC JamFest 2024
Charlotte NC HBCU Fund RaiserCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEXYY RED JOINS JAMFEST 2024 at the CHARLOTTE PNC Music Pavilion!
It’s time for Hip Hop fans throughout the Carolinas and surrounding areas to mark their calendars for Saturday, July 20th, as the inaugural JAM FEST will be a don’t-miss experience for the community. This concert takes place at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina. We have a star-studded lineup that includes Kevin Gates, Sexyy Red, Jeezy, Tai Boujie, and local artist $hyfromdatre with more Artist to be announced. This event is set to redefine the concert experience through the Charlotte community and charity.
For the budget-conscious, looking to enjoy an unforgettable night, JAM FEST 2024 offers a limited number of tickets priced at $25. These discounted tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be purchased at the PNC Music Pavilion Box Office. Act fast to secure your spot!
It's the perfect opportunity to make JAM FEST 2024 a memorable group experience.
A portion of the concert proceeds will be donated to the Annie Belle Massey Foundation for a football scholarship fund benefiting student athletes. This initiative is a testament to the enduring relationship between Fifth Degree Tours II's CEO Wesley Hunter and Head Football Coach Robert Massey. Coach Massey's commitment to enhancing opportunities for his students aligns with the intentions of this event. Fifth Degree Tours II is passionate about serving the communities it entertains in a meaningful way. With JAM FEST 2024, the company strives to highlight HBCU student programs, which often experience a disproportionate gap in funding and support in relation to other universities.
Tickets for JAM FEST 2024 can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the PNC Music Pavilion Box Office. Fifth Degree Tours II extends a warm welcome to all universities in Charlotte, throughout North Carolina and South Carolina, and the general public to join them in celebrating the first annual JAM FEST!
Security will be rigorously enforced to maintain a safe and secure environment throughout the event, allowing fans to enjoy the music worry-free.
Fifth Degree Tours II is excited to announce that other major artist will be joining this stellar lineup for JAM FEST 2024. Stay tuned for more updates!
About JAM FEST 2024:
JAM FEST 2024 is the hottest hip-hop concert of the year, designed exclusively for all music enthusiasts. With a commitment to giving back to the community, JAM FEST 2024 aims to contribute to the Annie Belle Massey Foundation's football scholarship fund, benefitting student/athletes. This event promises a night of electrifying performances and unity.
About Fifth Degree Tours #2 LLC:
Fifth Degree Tours #2 LLC is a leading event management company known for curating exceptional live entertainment experiences. With a track record of organizing successful events, Fifth Degree Tours #2 LLC is proud to present JAM FEST 2024 as a milestone in the world of concerts.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Contact:
Eric Mitchell
Fifth Degree Tours
emitchell@fifthdegreetours.com
Other