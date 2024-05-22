Registration is now open for our 6th Annual In-House Pro Bono Summit! Our outstanding faculty will discuss the hottest topics facing in-house teams in 2024 and cover the special ethics rules that apply to in-house legal departments engaging in doing good. This half-day program is exclusively created for in-house attorneys and staff.

AGENDA AT-A-GLANCE

GCs Prioritizing Justice: How Great Leaders Advance Business While Impacting Community

Top-down leadership, especially when it comes to pro bono, is crucial. Not only does it boost department-wide morale and increase companywide community engagement, but it's also great for business. This panel will include top legal leaders who walk the talk and lead with strategic compassion and vision by making pro bono and social impact a priority for their teams, thereby advancing their company's corporate social responsibility objectives while maximizing the good done in the world.

Doing More with Less: Optimizing Impact, Time, and Resources

Giving back doesn't have to be time-consuming, expensive, or a major resource commitment. This panel will cover various ways to give back, how "days of service" work, what research-based opportunities exist, how to effectively partner with law firms, and how legal clinics positively impact marginalized communities.

Creating Value, Impact, and Inclusion Through Social Impact

Social impact is a broad concept, but at its core, it is defined as "the effect an action, activity, project, program, or policy has on an individual or community." This panel will focus on how in-house legal departments can make a difference through giving back outside of pro bono work through volunteerism, advancing the company's ESG initiatives, and supporting companywide sustainability efforts.

Your New Roman Empire: The Ethics of Doing Good

The way in-house legal teams practice pro bono is special, complex, and unique. For this reason, the ethical rules regarding pro bono practice should be thought about with great regularity, if not daily. This segment will make the case for why pro bono ethics should become in-house teams' "Roman Empire" – a recent phenomenon used to describe things people think about every day, whether that be their favorite celebs, movies, decades-old memes, and hopefully after this presentation – legal ethics.

DWT seeks CLE accreditation in AK, CA, IL, NY, OR, VA, and WA. Upon request, if you are admitted to practice law in another state, we will provide a certificate of attendance and documentation to assist you in applying for CLE credit in your state of admission.

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is a certified accredited provider of CLE in the State of California, Provider No. 2955, and is an Accredited CLE Provider certified by the NYS CLE Board.

Attendees will receive downloadable resource materials prior to the event, and for those who attend the program, a small gift will follow.

Contact Gwen Reyes with questions.