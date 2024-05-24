AMERICAN IDOL SEASON 21 WINNER IAM TONGI RELEASES TWO SONGS TODAY, MAY 24
“COOL DOWN” AND “DONT LET GO” AVAILABLE NOW VIA 19 RECORDINGSLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iam Tongi, American Idol Season 21 winner, has released two new cover songs today via 19 Recordings. He wanted to share some of the island hits he grew up listening to. On the Kolohe Kai cover of “Cool Down,” Tongi’s honey-drenched vocals drift over reggae beats and horns. On the Spawnbreezie cover of “Don’t Let Go '' Tongi’s tender voice compliments the bluesy reggae sound filled with guitars, bass, organ and pedal steel. Listen HERE
“I chose ‘Cool Down’ because we all need to take time to relax with all our family and friends and ‘Don’t Let Go’ because I would love the fans to continue to hold on for the ride,” says Tongi.
At just 18-years old when he auditioned, the Hawaiian born singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist brought Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, to tears with his emotional performance of James Blunt's "Monsters," dedicated to his father Rodney who had passed away only a few months prior - watch it HERE.
Tongi made it to the finale defeating Megan Danielle after singing an emotional duet with James Blunt on his audition song "Monsters" – watch it HERE. Tongi went on to earn his first Billboard #1 on the Rock Digital Songs Sales chart after releasing his debut single, "I'll Be Seeing You"
Tongi is originally from Kahuku, Hawaii but the family had to relocate after being “priced out of paradise” as he told the judges at his American Idol audition, so the family moved to Federal Way, Washington when he was in his early teens. Proficient on ukulele and piano by the fifth grade, he learned guitar at the age of 13 after receiving the instrument as a gift from his father.
Tongi is the first Pacific Islander to win the competition.
ABOUT 19 ENTERTAINMENT:
19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, is led by executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman with key programs including the global hit “American Idol” co-produced by Fremantle for ABC and “So You Think You Can Dance” co-produced by MRC Entertainment for Fox. Additionally, 19 Recordings has launched the music careers of platinum artists including Gabby Barrett, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Daughtry, Phillip Phillips, Lauren Alaina; and more recently, contestants such as Chayce Beckham, Francisco Martin, Noah Thompson, HunterGirl and more.
Tour Dates
June 1 San Mateo County Fair @6:00 PM San Mateo, CA
June 8 Nugget Event Center @ 2:00 PM Sparks, NV
June 14 BYUI- Hart Auditorium @7:30 PM Rexburg, ID
June 29 Light At Night Music Festival Matanuska Brewing Co @2:00 PM Eagle River, AK
July 5 Surf Rodeo Music & Surf @2:00 PM Ventura, CA
Aug 23 Granary Live @6:00 PM Salt Lake City, UT
Sept 21 Cal Expo @ 12:00 PM Sacramento, CA
Nov 9 Holo Holo Music Festival Tacoma Dome @2:00 Tacoma, WA
