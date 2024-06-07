TULSA, OK SINGER/SONGWRITER JAMES ROBERT WEBB RELEASES HIS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED EP RIDE OR DIE
Continuing to embody and master the aesthetic of a true weekend warrior, Tulsa OK singer/songwriter James Robert Webb released his highly anticipated EP Ride or Die, Listen HERE.
Named the 2022 Country Breakout Awards’ Independent Artist of the Year by Nashville’s Music Row Magazine, and a 2023 New Faces nominee at the Texas Regional Radio Report Music Awards, Webb hit the upper reaches of the Texas Regional Radio Report chart with two of the EP’s previously released singles, “Lovesick Drifting Cowboy” (#1) and Gentlemen Start Your Weekends” (#2). The other two tracks Webb has released are “Adore” and “New Moon Light.” Webb’s current single is on the Texas Regional Radio chart at (#3)
The EP will be the foundation of Webb’s fifth full length album Weekend Outlaw, due to drop this fall. The full collection is inspired by and dedicated to the working class, especially since the pandemic, people realize that time is of the essence to pursue their creative dreams and there’s more to life than 9 to 5 and to live your life like a weekend warrior.
“We all realize the fleetingness of life, and know we’ve got to do it now,” Webb says. “The whole ‘Weekend Outlaw’ mentality is about being true to our passions. The songs on the ‘Ride or Die’ EP dovetail perfectly with that concept. Like a Sunday drive that starts out with hard rocking riffs and drifts off into a warm, welcoming sunset, from the motorcycle riding title track to the more romantic ‘New Moonlight’ and lullaby-like ‘Adore’, Ride or Die is a celebration of good times and good people, sweethearts and sidekicks. Folks who are true to themselves and their tribe – and who make the most of every minute of their lives.”
More on James Robert Webb
While many successful professionals opt to pursue their creative and musical dreams as part-time hobbyists and “weekend warriors,” James Robert Webb has, over the past decade, drawn on the strong work ethic of his blue-collar roots to master an artful balance between being a top, well-respected musculoskeletal radiologist (specializing in osteoporosis treatment and interventional pain management) in Tulsa, OK and developing his career in Nashville as a chart-topping singer/songwriter and recording artist.
By choice and because of his trademark sense of humility, the humble Webb tends to downplay the medical side of his life when performing at iconic Music City venues like the Ryman Auditorium, Bluebird Café (where he sold out his debut show) while and playing alongside country greats like Marshall Tucker Band, Ray Stevens and Montgomery Gentry. He has made an extraordinary impact on his community, starting the first comprehensive clinic treating vertebral compression fractures and the underlying condition of osteoporosis that causes these fractures.
The practice Dr. Webb & Associates is focused on pain intervention and supporting long-term bone health to reduce patients’ risk for getting fractures in the future. He is one of the Top 20 MDs in the country that performs the specialized procedure known as kyphoplasty.
Growing up on a small farm outside of Tulsa, Webb learned piano and in addition to listening to and being inspired by fellow Oklahomans like Bob Wills, Garth Brooks and Leon Russell, was a fan of jazz greats Oscar Peterson, Count Basie and Gil Evans. He later became the All-State jazz pianist who played in his high school and college marching, symphonic, jazz and concert bands. It should come as no surprise that in addition to developing his songwriting and multi-faceted country rock aesthetic, he’s contemplating some bebop-driven piano projects.
“The impact I have with my individual patients is massive. It’s very rewarding seeing people who were in great pain and using wheelchairs being able to walk and live pain free following procedures that I get to perform,” Webb says. “As a songwriter, my goal is the same, to impact people’s lives, but on an emotional and spiritual level. There’s nothing like hearing how one of my songs helped change someone’s life. As much as I love writing and recording in the studio, there’s something even more magical about performing in front of an audience, becoming part of their lives even just for a few moments.”
Jennifer Lyneis
