MortgageFlex Executive Wins Marketing Trailblazer Award

John McCrea

John McCrea has been listed among the industry’s best salespeople.

We’re very proud of John for achieving this award. He’s been instrumental in growing our business and is one of the best in the industry at what he does. ” — Craig Bechtle, COO, MortgageFlex

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MortgageFlex, one of the industry’s original mortgage technology developers and creator of the MortgageFlexONE LOS and its companion cloud-native mortgage servicing system, announced that John McCrea, the company’s Senior Vice-President of Business Development has won a 2024 Sales, Marketing & PR Trailblazers Award from Progress in Lending.

“Research from the University of Pennsylvania shows that more than 50% of buyers still seek advice when making a purchase,” said Tony Garritano, founder and CEO of Progress in Lending. “As a result, educated and engaged sales associates who can meet buyers’ needs—especially those who have knowledge about a specific product—ring up sales that on average bring in 69% more money. These executives work tirelessly to ensure their company/client is a true leader, but they themselves don’t always get recognized. That ends today.”

When MortgageFlex, a well-known and successful LOS provider, decided to launch a new mortgage servicing platform, company leadership knew selling it would be a significant challenge -- even with the state-of-the-art functionality built into the new platform.

John McCrea led that effort. Today, the industry is well aware of MortgageFlex’s innovative approach to mortgage servicing software and the software has already gained traction.

“Three years ago, MortgageFlex’s servicing platform was a side project that no one was really interested in selling into the market,” said Craig Bechtle, COO of MortgageFlex Systems. “Now, thanks to the work John has done, the industry sees it as a powerful cloud-native mortgage servicing solution and MortgageFlex’s pipeline is full of companies ready to put the platform to work.”

McCrea is a top-producing sales leader and mentor with 25-plus years of professional experience building and leading high-caliber sales, marketing, and account management services in the financial services (specifically mortgage SaaS software vertical) space.

He has a consistent track record in outselling competition and peers by identifying customer needs and developing long-term partnerships. He has an unmatched ability to work with customers to solve complex technical or business problems, efficiently and effectively.

“We’re very proud of John for achieving this award,” Bechtle said. “He’s been instrumental in growing our business and is one of the best in the industry at what he does. We’re very glad to have him on our team.”

About MortgageFlex

MortgageFlex Systems is committed to developing and delivering sophisticated origination and servicing solutions, prioritizing client experience and top-tier customer service. MortgageFlex collaborates with IMBs, Banks, Credit Unions, and state agencies, tailoring our functionality to meet the distinct requirements of residential, consumer, and Manufactured Housing lenders. The company offers the industry’s only single database, origination and servicing software, along with 24/7 support, hosting, managed services, and implementation.

MortgageFlex Systems looks to cultivate a strong partnership and is dedicated to helping reach your optimal potential with our MortgageFlexONE platform.

