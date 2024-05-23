BEET Core 5.0 to Transform Manufacturing with Generative AI and Enhanced User Experience
Imagine having the ability to stop time at any given second to examine 10,000 snapshots of your operations to resolve bottlenecks and extend throughput beyond what your line was built for”SOUTHFIELD , MICHIGAN, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Come May 30, 2024, BEET, the Michigan-based global industrial IoT platform specializing in intelligent manufacturing, is set to unveil BEET Core 5.0 featuring groundbreaking GenAI tools. This launch is poised to revolutionize manufacturers' perspectives on operational efficiency and throughput, marking a significant shift in industry standards.
Providing solutions for discrete and continuous manufacturers since 2011, BEET has more than a decade of experience helping automotive OEMs, tiered suppliers, and other customers increase throughput and digitize processes.
The platform integrates data from the shop floor to the cloud in just one-three seconds and will soon be even more effective with the addition of BEET Bot, a co-pilot tool that puts the power of GenAI at operators’ fingertips. At the same time, BEET will unveil a new look and feel that reflects its commitment to helping people, processes and equipment work in harmony.
“Imagine having the ability to stop time at any given second to examine 10,000 snapshots of your operations to resolve bottlenecks and extend throughput beyond what your line was built for,” said BEET Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder David Wang. “We want manufacturing leaders to know that you can have this ability to leverage real-time manufacturing shop data and it can be user-friendly.”
BEET’s proven track record and embedded expertise are expected to bring a fresh approach to AI in manufacturing environments, enabling customers to identify throughput gaps in real-time to prioritize manual process automation and increase production, improve quality and reduce downtime. The BEET Platform ecosystem allows for integration with multiple sources of data from enterprise software and systems throughout the manufacturing life cycle.
“At BEET, we believe your people are your most valuable asset, and we want to help them leverage AI to perform as effectively as possible,” said Wang. “We invite manufacturing and technology leaders to join us during this launch and stay tuned for more information.”
For more information about BEET, visit www.beet.com.
About BEET:
BEET, headquartered in Michigan, is a leading AI-powered global industrial IoT platform that specializes in intelligent manufacturing and streamlines intricate discrete and continuous manufacturing operations. Established in 2011, BEET revolutionizes operations by providing real-time, data-driven insights to teams, machines, and processes, thus boosting operational efficiency and productivity. BEET, renowned for its strong partnerships and accolades like Automation Alley's Entrepreneur of the Year, has built a reputation for driving production excellence and delivering rapid return on investment.
