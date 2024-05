Tide Loads of Hope Deployed in Houston

Tide Cleaners Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Historic Storms in Houston with Free Laundry Service for Front Line Responders

Tide Cleaners wants to support front line responders and their families the best way we know how – with clean clothes.” — Tide Cleaners Edit TX Franchisee, President Kyle Nesbit.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHO: Front-Line Responders and immediate family, including: Police Officers, Fire Fighters, Electric Utility Workers, FEMA and essential retail workersWHAT: Tide Loads of Hope powered by Tide Cleaners is providing free laundry and dry-cleaning services to the immediate family of Front-Line Responders, including: Police Officers, Fire Fighters, Electric Utility Workers, FEMA and essential retail workers. Guests can drop off one bag* of clothes.*Guests can drop off one bag of clothes, equivalent to one 13-gallon garbage bag, at participating Tide Cleaners locations in the Houston area for a limited time. Limit 1 per household, must show ID for proof of eligibility.WHY: Storms brought unprecedented winds and damage, downing ten steel transmission towers. The storm left nearly a million homes without power in extreme heat. Since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Tide Loads of Hope has been supporting communities devastated by natural disasters, helping to restore a sense of normalcy through the simple act of providing clean clothes.“The Houston community has been devastated by this historic storm. Tide Cleaners wants to support front line responders and their families the best way we know how – with clean clothes. We appreciate all of the hard work front line responders have been doing and we thank them,” said Tide Cleaners Edit TX Franchisee, President Kyle Nesbit.Tide Cleaners, offers a full range of household and personal care cleaning services to the community. Dry cleaning; wash and fold laundry service; household goods and bedding; outerwear; wedding dresses; specialty clothing; alterations and more.WHEN: Thursday, May 23 - Saturday, June 1, 2024WHERE: Starting on Thursday, May 23 through Saturday, June 1, the team will take laundry at all 33 Houston Tide Cleaners locations from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. or until daily capacity has been reached.Tide Cleaners has 33 stores across greater Houston including:Houston – Brian Forest, Woodway, Buffalo Speedway, Holcombe, Memorial, South Post Oak, South ShepherdThe Woodlands – Alden’s Bridge, Cochran’s Crossing, Indian Springs, Market StreetSpring – Lexington Wood, FM 2920, Rayford, Forestwood, GleannlochConroeKingwood – Green Oak, Kingswood CrossingSugarland – DullesMagnolia – FM1488SummerwoodCypress – Tuckerton, Grand Road, Spring CypressKaty – Mason Road, Cinco Ranch, FirethorneBellaireAtascocitaTomball – Tomball, CreeksidePearlandFor a full list of stores and address information, visit TideCleanersTX.com ###About Tide CleanersFor 70 years, Tidelaundry detergent has been caring for the clothes of American families. Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry cleaning, is an innovative extension of the Tidebrand, providing superior service that customers want for their dry cleaning. The franchise system currently has 194 dry cleaning stores and is expanding across the United States. For more information, visit www.TideCleaners.com