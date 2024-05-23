Tide Loads of Hope Deployed in Houston
Tide Cleaners Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Historic Storms in Houston with Free Laundry Service for Front Line Responders
Tide Cleaners wants to support front line responders and their families the best way we know how – with clean clothes.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO: Front-Line Responders and immediate family, including: Police Officers, Fire Fighters, Electric Utility Workers, FEMA and essential retail workers
WHAT: Tide Loads of Hope powered by Tide Cleaners is providing free laundry and dry-cleaning services to the immediate family of Front-Line Responders, including: Police Officers, Fire Fighters, Electric Utility Workers, FEMA and essential retail workers. Guests can drop off one bag* of clothes.
*Guests can drop off one bag of clothes, equivalent to one 13-gallon garbage bag, at participating Tide Cleaners locations in the Houston area for a limited time. Limit 1 per household, must show ID for proof of eligibility.
WHY: Storms brought unprecedented winds and damage, downing ten steel transmission towers. The storm left nearly a million homes without power in extreme heat. Since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Tide Loads of Hope has been supporting communities devastated by natural disasters, helping to restore a sense of normalcy through the simple act of providing clean clothes.
“The Houston community has been devastated by this historic storm. Tide Cleaners wants to support front line responders and their families the best way we know how – with clean clothes. We appreciate all of the hard work front line responders have been doing and we thank them,” said Tide Cleaners Edit TX Franchisee, President Kyle Nesbit.
Tide Cleaners, offers a full range of household and personal care cleaning services to the community. Dry cleaning; wash and fold laundry service; household goods and bedding; outerwear; wedding dresses; specialty clothing; alterations and more.
WHEN: Thursday, May 23 - Saturday, June 1, 2024
WHERE: Starting on Thursday, May 23 through Saturday, June 1, the team will take laundry at all 33 Houston Tide Cleaners locations from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. or until daily capacity has been reached.
Tide Cleaners has 33 stores across greater Houston including:
Houston – Brian Forest, Woodway, Buffalo Speedway, Holcombe, Memorial, South Post Oak, South Shepherd
The Woodlands – Alden’s Bridge, Cochran’s Crossing, Indian Springs, Market Street
Spring – Lexington Wood, FM 2920, Rayford, Forestwood, Gleannloch
Conroe
Kingwood – Green Oak, Kingswood Crossing
Sugarland – Dulles
Magnolia – FM1488
Summerwood
Cypress – Tuckerton, Grand Road, Spring Cypress
Katy – Mason Road, Cinco Ranch, Firethorne
Bellaire
Atascocita
Tomball – Tomball, Creekside
Pearland
For a full list of stores and address information, visit TideCleanersTX.com
About Tide Cleaners
For 70 years, Tide® laundry detergent has been caring for the clothes of American families. Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry cleaning, is an innovative extension of the Tide® brand, providing superior service that customers want for their dry cleaning. The franchise system currently has 194 dry cleaning stores and is expanding across the United States. For more information, visit www.TideCleaners.com.
