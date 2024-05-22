UPDATE** Berlin Barracks / Missing Person **UPDATE**

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3003295

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/20/2024 at 11:11 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2566 Rt 14, Williamstown VT

MISSING PERSON: Justice Bracken

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

** UPDATE** 05/22/2024

Justice was located safe. The Vermont State Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks was notified of a missing person complaint originating in the Town of Williamstown. It is reported that Justice Bracken was last seen last Tuesday May 14th 2024 in Royalton VT with her boyfriend Xavier Tetreault. Justice is 5’3”, 170lbs with brown hair. Justice was last seen in a blue 2010 Ford Focus bearing VT registration KLY485.

Justice’s disappearance is not suspicious but there are concerns for her welfare at this time. It is unknown what direction and/or location she may have been traveling to. Photos of Justice are attached. Anyone with information that may lead to locating Justice, is urged to contact the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

Sgt. Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545