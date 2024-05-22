St Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault
CASE#: 24A4003762
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Emmanuel Baidoo
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/16/24 at approximately 2223 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Trevor Gaouette
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VICTIM: Connor Ladd
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 16th 2024 at approximately 2223 hours, Troopers from Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury barracks fielded a call from Connor Ladd (21) advising of an assault that had taken place in Lyndon, VT. Further investigations revealed that Trevor Gaouette (34) had physically assaulted Ladd. Troopers attempted to obtain a statement from Gaouette but was unsuccessful. On 5/20/24 at approximately 1850 hours, Troopers made contact with Gaouette at his residence. Gaouette was subsequently taken into custody for aggravated assault. Gaouette was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing where he was cited to appear at the Caledonia County Court on 5/21/24 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/21/24 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.