Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,073 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4003762

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Emmanuel Baidoo                                       

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5/16/24 at approximately 2223 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED: Trevor Gaouette                                             

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

VICTIM: Connor Ladd

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 16th 2024 at approximately 2223 hours, Troopers from Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury barracks fielded a call from Connor Ladd (21) advising of an assault that had taken place in Lyndon, VT. Further investigations revealed that Trevor Gaouette (34) had physically assaulted Ladd. Troopers attempted to obtain a statement from Gaouette but was unsuccessful.  On 5/20/24 at approximately 1850 hours, Troopers made contact with Gaouette at his residence. Gaouette was subsequently taken into custody for aggravated assault.  Gaouette was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing where he was cited to appear at the Caledonia County Court on 5/21/24 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/21/24 at 1230 hours           

COURT: Caledonia County Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more