Better U Partners with Ketamine Task Force on their "Healing Our Heroes" Initiative to Help Heal Those Who Serve
Ketamine therapy gives people a new lease on life. It's not just about managing symptoms but truly healing from the inside.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better U, a pioneering holistic wellness company, announces its partnership with the Healing Our Heroes Foundation, sister organization to the Ketaminetaskforce.org helping to further the "Healing Our Heroes" initiative, dedicated to providing vital support to veterans through ketamine therapy retreats. This collaboration aims to enhance the lives of those who have served our nation by offering access to innovative treatments for PTSD and major depressive disorder.
— Brenton Dulak
The partnership is a response to the growing need for effective mental health solutions that go beyond traditional therapies. Healing Our Heroes and Better U will work together to navigate the challenges veterans face, offering therapeutic retreats and comprehensive care tailored to their unique needs.
"Our mission has always been to ensure that those suffering from chronic pain and mental health issues have access to ketamine’s profoundly effective therapies. Partnering with Better U allows us to extend these life-changing treatments to our nation's heroes, providing them not just with health care, but with hope. Our goal is to bring veterans, first responders, and others who served on retreats around the United States at a very low cost to them. We have seen incredible results with our first 4 retreats and aim to expand and continue this initiative. We are hoping our collaboration with Better U will allow us to spread the word further about what we are doing and how others can support our mission.” said Kimberly Juroviesky, CAPT, USAF, Retired/Disabled, President of the Ketamine Task Force and the new Healing Our Heroes Foundation.
"Ketamine therapy gives people a new lease on life. It's not just about managing symptoms but truly healing from the inside. I'm thrilled that through 'Healing Our Heroes,' we can offer this same opportunity to more veterans who have given so much and deserve the best care we can provide," shared Brenton Dulak, a veteran army medic who served 3 tours and physician assistant at Better U.
The initiative also benefits from the generosity of numerous donors who have contributed to the cause, including the inaugural veterans' retreat held in May 2023. These retreats offer a safe and nurturing environment for healing and are just the beginning of the broader efforts planned to support veterans across the nation.
"Ketamine therapy has emerged as a beacon of hope for many struggling with PTSD, depression and anxiety. Our goal is to support our service members in their healing journey by utilizing breakthrough therapies combined with holistic care practices that address both the mind and body," emphasized Dr. Zaid Fadul, Chief Medical Officer at Better U and U.S. Air Force Flight Surgeon.
Looking ahead, the Ketamine Taskforce and Better U are committed to expanding their outreach and continuing to fight for broader insurance and healthcare system acceptance of ketamine treatments. Their vision is a future where all individuals, especially those who have served as veterans and first responders struggling with PTSD, can access the care they need without the burden of excessive costs or stigma.
For more information about the "Healing Our Heroes" initiative and how you can support or participate, please visit us at,
https://www.betterucare.com
https://www.healingourheroesflorida.org
https://www.ketaminetaskforce.org
About Better U:
Better U is transforming mental health care, shifting from the traditional diagnose-and-treat model to a holistic approach that includes self-exploration, neurological reset, and spiritual health. Utilizing the power of psychedelic-assisted therapies, Better U is committed to accelerating personal growth and enhancing brain function for lasting change.
About Healing Our Heroes:
At Healing Our Heroes, our mission is to provide accessible and affordable mental health and legal psychedelic retreats to our veterans, first responders, retired CIA and FBI personnel, medical professionals, and others who have selflessly served and sacrificed for our communities. Our vision is to support the healing and well-being of those who have given so much to us
About Ketamine Task Force:
The Ketamine Task Force is dedicated to advancing public and medical community understanding of ketamine and other psychedelic medicines, advocating for their integration into mainstream healthcare for effective treatment of chronic pain and mental health disorders.
Kathleen Gonzales
Better U
email us here