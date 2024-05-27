Latin America’s Dental Prosthetics Market Favors Ceramics and CAD/CAM Technology, Growing to Exceed $17B by 2030

Demand for aesthetic solutions drives the Latin American dental prosthetics market, exemplified by the rise of ceramics and advanced CAD/CAM technology.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO and Senior Partner at iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading international market research firm, proudly announces the release of its detailed reports on the dental prosthetics markets of Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. These reports offer not only market data and forecasts but also analyze key competitors within each region. The full report series on the Latin American market for dental prosthetics includes crowns and bridges, inlays and onlays, veneers, dentures, denture teeth and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) prosthetics.

The elderly population in Latin America is rapidly expanding, driving significant growth across various dental markets. This demographic shift has led to a surge in demand for dentures, with older adults making up the majority of denture unit sales. Additionally, crowns, bridges, inlays, and onlays are predominantly purchased by the elderly due to increased wear and tear on their teeth. Historically, individuals over 65 comprised a small portion of Latin America’s population. However, this is changing, and the forecast period predicts a substantial rise in the elderly demographic. As the population continues to age, the need for dental prosthetics will correspondingly increase, highlighting the importance of catering to this growing market segment.

Brazil Dental Prosthetics Market Insights

A major obstacle to the growth of Brazil's dental prosthetics sector is the lack of comprehensive government-provided dental insurance. Despite the Brazilian Constitution guaranteeing universal access to free oral health services, significant inequalities persist, far exceeding those in developed nations.

Columbia Digital Dentistry Market Insights

Colombia emphasizes domestic production, especially for low-tech consumables, but its medical device market heavily relies on imports. Despite efforts to simplify tariffs, numerous economic integration agreements have led to overlapping tariff applications. A product may face over ten different duty rates depending on its origin within the Andean Community, the Latin American Integration Agreement, or the Caribbean Community. However, products from the U.S. meeting the U.S.-Colombia Trade Promotion Agreement criteria can enter duty-free. These tariff complexities pose challenges for international manufacturers entering the Colombian market.

Mexico Digital Dentistry Market Insights

The most significant factor limiting the growth of the Mexican dental prosthetics market is the slowing population growth. Although Mexico's population is still increasing, it is doing so at a decelerating rate. This trend is primarily due to a negative net migration rate, with more citizens leaving, mainly to the U.S., than entering. Slower population growth means fewer patients needing prosthetics, thus constraining the growth of the inlay and onlay market.

Each report contains extensive data on market sizes, unit sales, detailed competitive analysis, and forecasts that include the implications of COVID-19 on market dynamics. This valuable information serves as a strategic tool for existing and potential market participants in understanding the competitive landscape and identifying market trends.

