EPW Committee Advances Water Resources Development Act of 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, along with U.S. Senators Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Chairman of the EPW Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Ranking Member of the EPW Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, today celebrated unanimous committee passage of the Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act of 2024 (WRDA 2024). The bill was advanced by a 19-0 vote.

The Water Resources Development Act is biennial legislation that authorizes flood control, navigation and ecosystem restoration projects for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps). WRDA 2024 authorizes water infrastructure projects and programs that will impact all 50 states, including 81 feasibility studies and eight new or modified construction projects.

WRDA 2024 directs the Corps to expedite implementation of authorities provided by Congress in prior WRDAs, increases transparency across the Corps’ water infrastructure projects and strengthens the Corps’ ability to address diverse water resource needs throughout the country.

“With strong, bipartisan support of WRDA 2024, the EPW Committee has come together to address the diverse water infrastructure needs of the American people,” said Chairman Carper. “This year’s reauthorization of the Water Resources Development Act directs the Corps to construct critical water infrastructure projects and continue vital flood risk management and ecosystem restoration programs – all while making our communities more resilient to extreme weather and creating good-paying jobs. I look forward to the work ahead to get this important legislation to the President’s desk.”

“The Army Corps of Engineers conducts critical work in communities across the United States by building out water resources infrastructure, including projects that manage risks posed by flooding. Every two years, the Environment and Public Works Committee supports the Corps in carrying out its civil works mission through the Water Resources Development Act. This year’s WRDA 2024 contains significant wins for West Virginia and I appreciate the EPW Committee working together to advance this important bipartisan legislation today,” said Ranking Member Capito.

“With today’s passage of the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act, we’re one step closer to expanding the Army Corps of Engineers’ ability to help states like Arizona prepare for and respond to drought conditions,” said Senator Kelly, Chair of the Senate EPW Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure. “I’m particularly glad to have included provisions that will expedite critical infrastructure and flood control projects in Arizona. Now, let’s get this passed and signed into law to better secure Arizona's water future.”

“This year’s Water Resources Development Act is an example of timely, regular order, reflecting committee members’ input and delivering wins for North Dakota communities,” said Senator Cramer, Ranking Member of the Senate EPW Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure. “Our state and tribal nations will benefit from the Corps’ ability to better support local flood control projects and enhance outdoor recreation opportunities. I commend my EPW colleagues for keeping the decade-long streak of passing WRDA out of committee and urge its swift passage.”

Bill Text | Section-by-Section | Bill Summary

###