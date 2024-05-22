Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Stephanie Kopelousos and Joe Nunziata to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

Stephanie Kopelousos

Kopelousos is the District Administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. Previously, she served as the Director of Legislative & Intergovernment Affairs for the Executive Office of Governor Ron DeSantis, was the County Manager for Clay County Board of County Commissioners, and was appointed as the Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation in 2007. Kopelousos earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Alabama.

Joe Nunziata

Nunziata is the Co-Chief Executive Officer of FBC Mortgage, LLC. Active in his community, he serves on the boards of the FBC Mortgage Charitable Foundation, the Seminole and Orange County Sheriff Foundations, and the Advent Hospital Foundation. Nunziata was named the 2015 “Executive of the Year” by the Orlando Business Journal. Earning his bachelor’s degree in business from the University of South Florida, Nunziata was the recipient of the Ernst & Young “Entrepreneur of the Year” Award in 2017.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###