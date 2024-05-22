Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Gainesville-Alachua County Regional Airport Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Brian Crawford, Wesley Maul, and Staci Sims to the Gainesville-Alachua County Regional Airport Authority.

 

Brian Crawford

Crawford, of Gainesville, is the Founder and Principal at Concept Companies. He is a current board member of Flagler Hospital Health Services and Lacerta Therapeutics. Crawford attended Criswell Bible College.

 

Wesley Maul

Maul, of Gainesville, is the Owner of Admiral Strategy Group. He previously served as the Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Maul earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics and his juris doctor from the University of Florida.

 

Staci Sims

Sims, of Newberry, is the Chief Operating Officer for the Florida Farm Bureau Federation. She is currently appointed to the Florida Commission on the Status of Women and previously served as the General Counsel and Director of Government and Community Affairs for the Florida Farm Bureau Federation. Sims earned her bachelor’s degree in food and resource economics and her juris doctor form the University of Florida.

 

