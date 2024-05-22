IDPH Marks EMS Week with Awards, Honors

ILLINOIS, May 22 - Lurie Children's Hospital, veteran EMTs recognized for their efforts





SPRINGFIELD - This week (May 19-25, 2024) is National EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Week, and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is marking the occasion with its annual awards acknowledging meritorious service in providing emergency medical assistance.





This year is the 50th Anniversary of the first National EMS Week, created in 1974. Then-President Gerald Ford authorized the creation of Emergency Medical Services Week to recognize the professionals who work in the field and provide essential life-saving care to people in medical emergencies.





"EMS professionals have one of the most challenges and difficult jobs in health care," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "I am thrilled to celebrate these hard working and dedicated professionals not just during this EMS week but every week. We thank you for all your service and the daily impact you make in improving the health and safety of Illinois residents."





Each year, IDPH recognizes exemplary service in the field of EMS in Illinois. This year there are three honorees: