Centered Health Launches “See, Say, Support: Together for Mental Wellness” in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month

The campaign shines a light on the impact the simple act of making a personal pledge to #SeeSaySupport can have towards a society focused on mental wellness.

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centered Health, a leading organization dedicated to promoting mental wellness and support, is proud to announce the launch of its latest initiative, "See, Say, Support: Together for Mental Wellness," in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month. This groundbreaking campaign aims to inspire individuals to engage in meaningful conversations about mental health, recognize signs of struggle in others, and offer unwavering support to those in need.

The "See, Say, Support" initiative encourages participants to:

See: Be vigilant and compassionate, recognizing when someone might be facing challenges.

Say: Initiate genuine conversations, creating a safe space for individuals to share their feelings and experiences.

Support: Offer support through active listening, understanding, and empathy, reinforcing the idea that nobody is alone in their journey.

In an effort to create a ripple effect of awareness and compassion, Centered Health has also introduced a pledge on its website, inviting individuals, communities, and organizations to commit to the principles of seeing, saying, and supporting. The pledge serves as a powerful testament to collective action towards a more understanding and supportive society.

"We believe that change begins with a conversation," said Kim Rohm, VP of Marketing at Centered Health. "With the 'See, Say, Support' campaign, we're not just raising awareness; we're building a community of care and empathy. Mental health is everyone's business, and our team wants to play our part."

The campaign is now live and accessible to all who wish to make a difference. To learn more about the initiative or to take the pledge, please visit https://centeredhealth.com/see-say-support/. Since the launch of this initiative, over 1500 individuals have signed the pledge.

Centered Health invites media partners, influencers, and community leaders to join in spreading the word about this vital campaign. Together, we can change lives and foster an environment where mental wellness is prioritized, and support is readily available. #SeeSaySupport #mentalhealthmatters

About Centered Health

Centered Health serves as a healing resource for all ages battling mental health, substance abuse, and eating disorders. The diverse network of mental health treatment centers and skilled teams ensure that clients receive individualized, evidence-based, transformative care in the most appropriate setting. Centered Health treatment centers include Beachside Teen Treatment Center in Malibu, CA, Hillcrest Adolescent Treatment Center in Agoura Hills, CA, The Meadowglade in Moorpark, CA, and Los Angeles Outpatient Center (LAOP), Culver City, CA.

