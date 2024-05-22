VADOC Agribusiness Program Featured on Virginia Farm Bureau TV Show

Agency News

The Agribusiness program at the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) flourished in the spotlight recently.

A story about the program by Virginia Farm Bureau’s “Real Virginia” followed three inmate workers at State Farm Correctional Complex in Goochland and Powhatan counties, who shared details about the valuable re-entry skills they are learning in beef cattle production, crop management, and machinery. Additionally, former inmate worker and current VADOC employee Euguene Mills shared words of encouragement for inmates interested in the Agribusiness program.

The VADOC maintains up to 9,500 acres of crops and pastures and grows and produces much of the food used to feed inmates, including fruits, vegetables, and milk. These practices save taxpayer dollars and teach valuable skills to inmates.

“Our inmate population is learning cutting-edge industry standards in farming, and this can help prepare them for jobs in agriculture after release, which helps ensure long-term public safety” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Thank you to Virginia Farm Bureau and host Burke Moeller for telling this important story about a wonderful program.”

The story can be found online on the Virginia Farm Bureau’s YouTube channel. Real Virginia airs nationwide at 3:30 pm on the first Saturday of each month on RFD-TV on Dish Network and DirecTV, and on selected cable outlets around the state. It airs weekly on WBRA digital channel 15.2, WHRO Norfolk, WVVA Bluefield and WTKR Norfolk, and on the first and third weekends of each month on WVIR Charlottesville, WSVF Harrisonburg, WRLH Richmond and WSLS Roanoke.