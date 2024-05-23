1TCC® Appoints Renowned Investment Banker Ramone Param to Drive Global Financial Strategies
1TCC® has announced the appointment of Ramone Param as their new investment banker to provide expert advisory services on and support future capital needs.MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1TCC®, a leading global fintech firm specializing in supply chain and inventory management, has announced the appointment of Ramone Param as their new investment banker to provide expert advisory services on and support future capital needs.
Ramone Param is a Registered Representative of Finalis Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, with over 15 years of experience in M&A advisory, business development, thought leadership, and knowledge management. He has worked with prestigious clients in supply chain consulting, management consulting, data analytics, cloud computing, systems integration, and marketing & communications. Ramone has held senior leadership roles at boutique M&A advisory firms, started his career with the Macquarie Group, and was a founding member of PwC's global corporate development team. His leadership was recognized by The M&A Advisor in the 2019 Emerging Leader awards.
As 1TCC continues to expand its global footprint, the company is enhancing its financial operations and capital requirements across multiple currencies and jurisdictions. With a leading presence in the high-tech, pharmaceutical, automotive, and aerospace industries, 1TCC remains at the forefront of trade and delivering capital-efficient supply chains™. This collaboration with Ramone Param will further elevate 1TCC’s ability to serve their global clientele optimally.
Ramone Param commented: “I am delighted to advise 1TCC on its exciting growth plans. It clearly has a unique value proposition aimed to address cashflow burden faced by global enterprises attributable to management of raw material inventories.”
Sanjay Bonde, 1TCC Chairman and CEO, said: “Supply chain challenges never fade away and given the current geopolitical climate and economic turbulence, there is heightened demand from global clients for our managed VMI service. We are excited to retain Ramone Param as our investment banker to help fuel 1TCC’s growth worldwide.”
About 1TCC®
1TCC® delivers capital-efficient supply chains in an integrated supply chain technology platform. TCC’s Capital as a Service (CaaS™) solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity. Its end-to-end technology platform, 1TCC, enables procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third-party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive supply chain services and operational excellence.
