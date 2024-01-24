1TCC™ Elevates Healthcare Efficiency by Welcoming Congressman Jim Greenwood as Strategic Policy Advisor for Healthcare
EINPresswire.com/ -- 1TCC™, a trailblazer in healthcare-focused inventory and supply chain management, announces the addition of Congressman Jim Greenwood as Strategic Policy Advisor for the Life Sciences, Healthcare, and Medical Devices sector. Congressman Greenwood's wealth of legislative and industry knowledge will propel the 1TCC™ platform in driving efficiencies globally.
Congressman Jim Greenwood represented Pennsylvania's Eighth Congressional District from 1993 to 2005. As a senior member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, he crafted impactful legislation reforming the Food and Drug Administration and played a pivotal role in advancing stem cell research.
Post-Congressional service, Greenwood served as the President and CEO of BIO, a trade association representing 1,000 global biotechnology companies. His leadership at BIO, coupled with his current role as Chair of DLA Piper's Life Sciences Policy group, demonstrates his deep understanding of legislative, regulatory, and policy matters impacting the Healthcare and Life Sciences sectors.
Congressman Jim Greenwood's appointment as Strategic Policy Advisor positions 1TCC™ at the forefront of legislative and policy advocacy in the healthcare industry. His extensive experience aligns seamlessly with 1TCC™'s global mission to redefine inventory and supply chain management in the healthcare sector.
CEO Sanjay Bonde expresses, “We are proud and privileged to welcome Congressman Jim Greenwood to 1TCC™ as Strategic Policy Advisor - Life Sciences, Healthcare and Medical Devices Sector. He is acutely aware of the efficiencies needed to be driven in these sectors to benefit end users and the role 1TCC™ can play in this regard, globally."
About 1TCC™
1TCC™ delivers capital-efficient supply chains in an integrated supply chain technology platform. TCC™’s Capital as a Service (CaaS™) solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity. Its end-to-end technology platform, 1TCC™, enables procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third-party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive supply chain services and operational excellence.
Ronja Nerb
