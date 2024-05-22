Perrin Conferences’ Environmental Risk & PFAS Litigation: Leaders Discuss Regulations, Risk and Liability
Perrin Conferences’ Environmental Risk & Litigation Conference to take place on June 11-12 at the New York City Bar Association.
We are thrilled to present this environmental and PFAS conference in New York. Top professionals in law and insurance will explore the challenges, regulations, and future outlook of this litigation.”WAYNE, PA, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences will host its annual Environmental Risk & PFAS Litigation Conference on June 11-12, 2024 at the New York City Bar Association. The speakers include prominent defense and plaintiff attorneys, in house counsel, and insurance professionals.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President and CEO of Perrin Conferences
This year’s agenda features topics including the PFAS regulatory landscape, renewable energy, mold and dust litigation, environmental liability in youth sports, AI, medical and toxicological research, phthalates, risk and remediation. Some of the insurance companies in attendance include: Allianz, Aon, Arch, Ascot, Aspen, Axis Capital, Beazley, Chubb, Crum & Forster, Gen Re, The Hartford, Ironshore, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, RiverStone, Sompo, Starr, Swiss Re, and Tokio Marine America.
The co-chairs for this year’s conference are:
• Audrey O. Anyaele, Esq., Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC
• Cindy Hunter, Underwriting Officer and Claims Liaison, Hartford Global Specialty-Environmental, The Hartford
• Adam H. Love, PhD, Vice President/Principal Scientist, Roux
Speakers at the conference include:
• Christopher Abel, CHMM, Director/Principal Environmental Chemist, August Mack Environmental, Inc., Indianapolis, IN
• Stephen J. Acquario, Esq., Napoli Shkolnik PLLC, New York, NY
• Melissa Anderson, Head of Design Professional & Environmental Claims, AXIS Capital Berkeley Heights, NJ
• Laura H. Berney, VP, Claims Counsel, Distinguished Programs, Narberth, PA
• Frederick W. (Rick) Brown, Esq., Weber Gallagher, Philadelphia, PA
• Christopher C. De Carlo, CHMM, LSRP, Technical Director, The VERTEX Companies, LLC, Branchburg, NJ
• Andrew Davis, Esq., Shipman & Goodwin LLP, Hartford, CT
• Michael J. Deible, Ph.D., Consulting Scientist, RJ Lee Group, Monroeville, PA
• Thomas Duggan, Chief Claims Officer, Environmental, Ironshore, New York, NY
• Dylan Eberle, PhD., CPG, PG, Project Scientist, Geosyntec Consultants, Acton, MA
• Mark Eveland, Founder, CSO, and Chairman of the Board, Verus LLC, Princeton, NJ
• Gregory P. Gaines, JD, Technical Director, Roux, Burlington, MA
• John Gardella, Esq., CMBG3, Boston, MA
• Chase Gerbig, PhD, PE, Principal Engineer, Roux, Burlington, MA
• Howard Goldberg, Esq, MG+M The Law Firm, Boston, MA
• Brian D. Gross, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, Boston, MA
• David Guevara, PhD., Taft, Indianapolis, IN
• Joe Hargraves, Esq., The Cook Group, St. Louis, MO
• Rod Harvey, P.E., CIH, CSP, CHMM, Director of IH and Field Operations, RHP Risk Management, Chicago, IL
• Rosemarie C. Hebner, Esq., O’Toole Scrivo, Cedar Grove, NJ
• Steve Henshaw, CEO, PolicyFind & EnviroForensics, Indianapolis, IN
• Sergio Hönl, Senior Associate, First Environment, Butler, NJ
• Richard Janisch, Principal, Arcina Risk Group LLC, Los Angeles, CA
• Brian N. Johnson, Senior Geologist, Senior Environmental Scientist, Hydro Environmental Technologies, Inc. (HETI), Chandler, AZ
• Kerry L. Jones, Esq., Goldberg Segalla, New York, NY
• M. Claire Juliana, Director - Environmental Claims Advocacy, Aon, Glen Rock, NJ
• Seth Kagan, Vice President – Head of Environmental Claims, Aspen Insurance, Jersey City, NJ
• Jack Kain, PharmD, Director, Medical Science Liaison, Drug Monitoring & Toxicology, Quest Diagnostics, San Diego, CA
• Ligia Kearney, Manager-Environmental Claims, Beazley, New York, NY
• Robin Kelliher, Environmental Solutions – Group Counsel, USI Insurance Services, Short Hills, NJ
• Brian Margolies, Esq., Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan LLP, Valhalla, NY
• Ted Mavraganis, Senior Vice President, Head of Environmental, Ascot, New York, NY
• Taryn McKnight, VP, PFAS Practice Leader, Eurofins Environment Testing (USA), Folsom, CA
• Yvette Nadgir, Senior Claims Manager, Environmental Claims, Westfield Specialty, Berkeley Heights, NJ
• Kevin M. Ringel, Esq., Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP, Chicago, IL
• Scott J. Ryskoski, Esq., Senior Counsel, Nationwide, Southlake, TX
• Tyler Scott, Esq., Husch Blackwell, Kansas City, MO
• Jack Sheldon, Senior Consultant, Antea Group, Des Moines, IA
• William B. Silverstein, P.E, LSRP, Senior Consultant, GEI Consultants, Mount Laurel, NJ
• Nick Sochurek, Managing Director, KCIC, Springfield, VA
• Bonnie Stevenson, CPCU, AIC, Environmental Claims Specialist, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, O’Fallon, MO
• Kelly Stoltz, Esq., Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan, LLP, Chicago, IL
• Danielle N. Valliere, Esq., Kennedys, Basking Ridge, NJ
• Jeremy Williams, Esq., Akerman LLP, Dallas, TX
The conference also offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit for qualified candidates. CE Adjuster Credit is pending in Florida, Oklahoma and Texas. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
