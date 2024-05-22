House Bill 1367 Printer's Number 3071
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in school health services, providing for student mental health awareness.
