New COVID Select Memo Details Allegations of Wrongdoing and Illegal Activity by Dr. Fauci’s Senior Scientific Advisor

WASHINGTON — Today, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released a staff memorandum titled “Allegations of Wrongdoing and Illegal Activity by Dr. David Morens, Senior Advisor to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases former-Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci.” This memo presents overwhelming evidence from Dr. Morens’s own email that he engaged in serious misconduct and potentially illegal actions while serving as a Senior Advisor to Dr. Fauci during the COVID-19 pandemic. The memo includes previously unreleased email correspondence, obtained by subpoena, that incriminates Dr. Morens in undermining the operations of the U.S. government, unlawfully deleting federal COVID-19 records, using a personal email to avoid the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), and repeatedly acting unbecoming of a federal employee. Further, the memo reveals new emails suggesting Dr. Fauci was aware of Dr. Morens’s nefarious behavior and may have even engaged in federal records violations himself.

Read the memo here.

View all the underlying evidence here.

Key Memo Findings :

Email evidence suggests Dr. Fauci used his personal email to conduct official business. This raises serious questions as to whether Dr. Fauci took part in a conspiracy amongst the highest levels of NIH to hide official records related to the origins of COVID-19.

Dr. Fauci was potentially aware of, and may have engaged in, undermining the operations of the U.S. government by assisting Dr. Morens’s efforts to backchannel internal NIH information to EcoHealth Alliance President Dr. Peter Daszak. In Dr. Morens’s personal emails, he referenced speaking with Dr. Fauci about EcoHealth’s suspended grant and detailed how Dr. Fauci intended to protect Dr. Daszak.

The NIH FOIA office allegedly instructed Dr. Morens on how to delete federal records. Then, Dr. Morens admitted to deleting his correspondence with EcoHealth Alliance in an effort to shield himself from public transparency. Dr. Morens explains how he is able “to make emails disappear” and “learned the tricks” to avoid turning over documents from the head of NIH’s FOIA office.

Dr. Morens routinely instructed others, including EcoHealth Alliance President Dr. Peter Daszak, to correspond with his personal email instead of his NIH email in an effort to avoid FOIA. This new discovery directly contradicts Dr. Morens’s testimony from his transcribed interview.

Dr. Morens shared confidential, internal information that had the potential to undermine the operations of the United States government with his “best-friend” EcoHealth Alliance President and NIH grantee, Dr. Peter Daszak. This action is not only highly concerning, but it is also likely illegal.

Dr. Morens also asked Dr. Daszak for monetary reimbursement — specifically a “kick back” — for his assistance in editing EcoHealth Alliance’s grant compliance efforts. Again, this action is not only highly concerning, but it is also likely illegal.

Dr. Morens engaged in inappropriate and disrespectful behavior that is unbecoming of a representative of the United States Government. This concerning pattern suggests that Dr. Morens is not qualified to hold a position of public trust.

###