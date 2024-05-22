Construction of 67 New Affordable Homes in Menands

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction is underway on a 67-unit affordable housing development at 35 Broadway in the village of Menands. The building will include 35 apartments for veterans who have been homeless or are at risk of becoming unhoused, with onsite support services provided by Soldier On, Inc.

“This development will bring 67 vibrant, affordable new homes to Menands, boosting the housing supply in New York’s Capital Region and providing critical support for New York veterans,” Governor Hochul said. “As we prepare to celebrate Memorial Day, projects like 35 Broadway help to ensure that we are not only honoring the sacrifices of former service members but also giving them the housing, supportive services, and other resources that they need to thrive.”

In the last five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved more than 500 affordable homes in Albany County. 35 Broadway continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul’s $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

There will be 67 one-bedroom apartments affordable to households with incomes up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. Thirty-five units will be set aside for homeless veterans, supported by services and operating funds under the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative. ESSHI funding will be provided by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

35 Broadway will be a four-story building with a management office, a first-floor community room, office space for Soldier On, two counseling rooms, tenant lounges, exercise rooms, storage rooms, and laundry facilities. Internet connection is provided in each apartment, with the cost included in the rent. The exterior includes landscaped seating areas, a community gardening area, covered bike storage, and a contemplation garden.

The building will have 68 parking spaces, including electric vehicle charging stations, and is located on a main bus line that provides access to local services, shopping, and public amenities.

The project complies with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s sustainability design guidelines and when complete is expected to achieve certification under the Enterprise Green Communities Plus Program, ENERGY STAR Multifamily New Construction, Department of Energy Zero Energy Ready Homes, and EPA Indoor airPLUS programs.

State financing for 35 Broadway Apartments includes $15 million in federal and state Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and $5.2 million in subsidy from HCR. Clean Energy Initiative funding of $368,500 is made available provided through a partnership between HCR and with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and HCR. The Community Preservation Corporation is providing a $3.7 million SONYMA-insured permanent loan. Additional funding sources come from The New York Clean Heat program of $55,000 and the NYS Electric Vehicle program of $36,000.

Beacon Communities Services LLC. is the developer.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “As we prepare to honor those who died in service to our nation, let us reaffirm our dedication to providing New York's veterans with safe and comfortable living spaces. The 67-unit development will be lifechanging for both veterans who need onsite supportive services and New Yorkers who need more affordable housing options. We thank Governor Hochul, Beacon Communities, Soldier On, and all of our partners for making this important project a reality.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Construction of this new development will provide safe, supportive, and affordable housing for our veterans and low-income families in the Village of Menands. Projects like 35 Broadway that incorporate energy efficient appliances and advanced building materials for a lower environmental impact demonstrate how eliminating emissions from the state's building stock can be cost effective way to fight climate change while helping improve the quality of life for all New Yorkers.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “Supporting those who served is our privilege. We are pleased to be working with Beacon Communities Services, Soldier On, and our other state partners on this much-needed project. The veterans who have experienced homelessness that will reside here at 35 Broadway will have a safe, supportive place to call home and easy access to the services they need to stabilize their lives.”

State Senator Jacob Ashby said, “This project is a testament to what we can accomplish when government, non-profit service providers and private sector partners are moving together in the direction of tangible progress. We're attacking the housing and social service shortfalls facing our veterans in the heart of our Senate District, and I'm grateful for the support from our community, from Soldier On, and from Beacon Communities."

Assemblymember Phil Steck said, “This project helps address one of the biggest challenges facing New York veterans, affordable housing. I’m pleased that this project, which I first advocated for in 2020 is coming to fruition. I’m also pleased with the access to mental health care component to this project and want to thank Soldier On for their commitment to helping our veterans with their range of supportive services – including mental health and addiction counseling, and job training.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “This project not only fulfills the pressing need for accessible housing in our community but also provides support to those who served our nation. Dedicating units specifically to at-risk Veterans reflects our commitment to honoring their service and sacrifice. I extend my appreciation to Governor Hochul, Beacon Communities, and Soldier On for making this vision a reality, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our community.”

Village of Menands Mayor Brian A. Marsh said, “The Soldier On Housing Development at 35 Broadway in Menands has been 6 plus years in the making. It will provide 34 units of supportive housing, offering a vital lifeline to veterans in need. It will also provide some 33 additional affordable housing units to residents who are too often overlooked. This initiative underscores a commitment to ensuring that those who have served our country and those with temporary economic challenges have access to safe, stable, and supportive living environments. We welcome them as friends and neighbors.”

Beacon Communities CEO Dara Kovel said, “It’s exciting to see this project progressing – especially in the context of Memorial Day celebrations and Military Appreciation Month. Partnering with organizations like Soldier On enables us to provide impactful affordable housing and supportive services for veterans who are at an increased risk of homelessness. Beacon is proud to be involved in this important effort, which aligns with Governor Hochul’s work to address New York’s affordable housing crisis.”

Soldier On CEO Bruce Buckley said, “Soldier On is thrilled to be a partner with Beacon Communities along with NYHCR, ESSHI, the Village of Menands, and all our supporters in this 67-unit affordable housing property scheduled to be completed and occupied the Spring of 2025. Soldier On has been serving and supporting at-risk veterans in Albany County with an array of services since 2011. Our history of building, managing and most importantly serving veterans in permanent housing along with the extensive skill set of the highly respected Beacon Communities will provide our veterans with safe and accessible affordable permanent housing with a breadth of supportive services.”

The Community Preservation Corporation Senior Vice President Jaime Tuozzolo said, “Homelessness is one of the most urgent issues we face today, and affordable, supportive housing can be one of the most effective pathways back to stability and opportunity. We’re proud to be part of the team working to make the 35 Broadway development a reality. This new building will serve as a vital source of quality affordable housing that will provide a safe and supportive environment where the men and women who served our country can live with the dignity and the respect they deserve. I'd like to thank Beacon Communities for their vision and commitment, HCR for their continued partnership, Soldier On for their work, and all of the stakeholders in the Village of Menands for their support.”