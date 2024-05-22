ADOT adds northbound SR 64 lane approaching Grand Canyon National Park

TUSAYAN – In time for the summer travel season, the Arizona Department of Transportation has added a second northbound lane to State Route 64 for travelers approaching the main entrance to Grand Canyon National Park just north of Tusayan.

The safety project allowed crews to complete changes in lane stripes and other pavement markings to create a new northbound lane along the often busy half-mile stretch of SR 64 between the Coyote Lane roundabout and Moqui Drive north of Tusayan.

“We’ve partnered with Tusayan staff and the local community to get this work done, creating additional traffic capacity that will help travelers heading north into the park,” said ADOT Northcentral District Administrator Brenden Foley.

Officials in Tusayan have been very supportive of the project to add the new travel lane along SR 64.

“Improving traffic flow in this area will promote safer conditions,” said Tusayan Mayor Clarinda Vail. "Congestion over time has led to drivers making unsafe moves, especially with pedestrians in the area. We appreciate ADOT's efforts to create this new lane."

“It may seem like a simple change, but we know it’s a big step that helps us manage traffic near the state’s top tourist attraction,” added Mayor Vail.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.