Shorter lines, faster service coming to DMV as services move online

Starting June 3, the DMV will reduce potential wait times for customers by requiring the following transactions be completed through alternative, “out-of-office” options — including online and at DMV self-serve kiosks commonly found at both DMV locations and retail locations like grocery stores:

Simple vehicle registration renewals that are not past the due date.

Driver’s license renewals that do not require an in-person visit.

Requests for copies of vehicle registration records, which show a vehicle’s ownership history.

Requests for copies of driver’s license records, which show a driver’s history.

Replacing a lost or stolen driver’s license/identification card.

Over the past few years, the DMV has digitized many of their services, improved efficiency and made more than 90% of transactions available online. These transactions are available online or by mail, and in some cases at kiosks, over the phone or through DMV business partners, making it easier than ever to skip the trip to an office. As more customers go online and use other service channels, DMV offices can better accommodate Californians who need a REAL ID or otherwise must visit an office.

In total, this could potentially reduce DMV office visits by 200,000 customers a month – 2.4 million trips in a year.

“We don’t want our customers to have to wait for service, and they don’t have to,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “The DMV is becoming a mobile-first operation, and simple renewals are easy self-help transactions that don’t require an office visit. Just go online. It will save you time, and it will save time for the Californians in our offices who need to be there. We have also shortened the time it takes to receive vehicle stickers and driver’s licenses. In most cases, you’ll have your item in less than two weeks.”

The DMV has more than doubled the number of online services, from 20 in 2019 to 50 today. There are 287 DMV Kiosks available statewide and thousands of business partners throughout the state. Many transactions that previously required an office visit can also be started online and completed with the assistance of a virtual agent. Californians completed more than 27 million online transactions in 2023, compared to 18.7 million in 2019.

The expansion of online services is just one example of the DMV’s digital transformation under the Newsom Administration and Director Gordon’s leadership. The DMV also cut transaction times by two-thirds, removed obstacles so staff can process transactions more quickly, developed a paperless renewal notifications program and empowered customers with the tools they need for a smooth experience if they do need to visit an office.

Additionally, the new MyDMV account allows for easy renewal of driver’s licenses and status checks, and also offers choices on how to receive important DMV information – including making it easier to sign up for paperless renewal notices. MyDMV offers an easier and more convenient process for updating an address, changing the name on your driver’s license, and ordering a replacement driver’s license.

MyDMV offers a “Garage” feature that allows customers to park and manage all vehicle and boat information, renew registration, and check processing status in one convenient place.