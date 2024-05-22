TCEQ approves fines totaling $419,308

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $365,502 against 20 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, one industrial hazardous waste, one industrial wastewater discharge, two multi-media, two municipal wastewater discharge, one on-site sewage system, six public water system, and four water quality.

In addition, on May 14, 2024 and May 21, 2024, the executive director approved penalties totaling $53,806 against 27 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for June 12, 2024. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel.