Council President Friedson’s Statement on the Nomination of Assistant Chief Yamada as New Police Chief for Montgomery County

MARYLAND, May 22 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

From the Office of Council President Andrew Friedson

Today Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced his nomination of Montgomery County Police Department’s (MCPD) Assistant Chief Marc Yamada to serve as the new police chief for Montgomery County. Council President Andrew Friedson’s statement on the nomination is below.

“I have had the honor of working with Assistant Chief Yamada in his various roles within the department over the years. He is a distinguished public safety professional who brings with him over three decades of experience with MCPD and deep ties to the Montgomery County community.

“Like all nominations we receive from the County Executive, my colleagues and I will do our due diligence to thoroughly review the candidate during the interview process and work swiftly to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of service to County residents.

“We thank Chief Marcus Jones for his nearly four decades of public service to Montgomery County. Chief Jones made it part of his mission to promote positive public safety relationships across our community and always led with a steady hand and integrity.

“We are committed to selecting a candidate who will uphold Chief Jones’ legacy of excellence by continuing to enhance public safety across our community and keeping our residents safe.”

The Council is scheduled to interview the County Executive’s nominee for police chief on Tuesday, June 11.

