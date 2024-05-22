Councilmember Natali Fani-Gonzalez Invites Community Leaders to Celebrate Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week and Recognition of State Delegates

MARYLAND, May 22 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 22, 2024—Councilmember Natali Fani-González is pleased to extend a warm invitation to community leaders to join in the celebration of Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week. As Chair of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) Chesapeake Bay and Water Policy Research Committee, Councilmember Fani-González is excited to acknowledge the significant efforts of Montgomery County's State Delegation in the passage of House Bill 1147.

There are existing restrictions limiting lead and Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in certain products in Marylan's environmental laws. House Bill 1147 expands on these restrictions by prohibiting a person from installing, supplying, selling, soliciting, or offering for sale playground surfacing materials that contain either more than 90 parts per million of lead or a component product, material, or substance to which PFAS chemicals were previously intentionally added. Enacting this legislation is a proactive step toward having clean water and a healthy Chesapeake Bay by preventing sediment runoff into our water streams from deadly chemicals used to build our playgrounds.

"By protecting playground surfaces from harmful chemicals, this legislation ensures a healthier future for our little ones, underscoring our shared commitment to environmental sustainability and public health. It's a significant step towards a safer and more secure community," said Councilmember Fani-González, who serves as chair of the Council’s Economic Development Committee.

To mark this occasion, Councilmember Fani-González will host an event on June 1 at 10 a.m. at Evans Parkway Park, which is located at 2001 Evans Parkway in Silver Spring, Md. This event, which includes a park clean-up activity, will allow community leaders to come together, celebrate this significant milestone, and demonstrate their dedication to preserving our local environment.

When/Where: Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Evans Parkway Park located at 2001 Evans Parkway, Silver Spring, Md.

Who: Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, Maryland State Delegates, community members.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Hazle Crawford, [email protected], 202-534-5450.

