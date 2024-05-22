FloridaCommerce Announces $640,000 Approved to Eighteen Florida Small Businesses Impacted by North Florida Tornadoes

Today, FloridaCommerce announced more than $640,000 has been approved through the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to help small businesses impacted by the North Florida Tornadoes. To date, eighteen businesses have been approved to receive these funds to bridge the gap while the wait on other funding such as insurance, with more applications being approved every day.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, FloridaCommerce quickly launched the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan to immediately provide small businesses with this cash-in-hand to keep employees on payroll, make critical repairs and get their doors back open,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “We know that our local small businesses rely on daily operations to keep them afloat. We are thrilled to already get over $500,000 out the door to these businesses.”

FloridaCommerce administers the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program alongside its fiscal administrator, Florida First Capital Finance Corporation. Loans made under this program are short-term, zero-interest, personal loans using State of Florida funds. They are not grants and loans must be repaid by the approved applicant.

Businesses in Baker, Columbia, Escambia, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties, including sole proprietors, are eligible to apply.

The program provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to May North Florida Tornadoes. Interested applicants can apply through July 10, 2024, or until all available funds are expended.

Florida small business owners in need of assistance are encouraged to visit www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL to apply for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program.

Since May 12th, 2024, FloridaCommerce staff has been on the ground, canvassing business in impacted areas. To date, 330 businesses have received information directly from the FloridaCommerce team about available business recovery resources and 107 businesses have filled out the Business Damage Assessment survey.



