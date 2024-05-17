Florida Defense Support Task Force Awards More Than $1.3 Million in Funding to Four Military Communities

~ These investments will directly improve the value of Florida’s military communities and military families ~



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Yesterday, the Florida Defense Support Task Force awarded more than $1.3 million in funding to four military communities. These investments will directly increase the value of Florida’s military communities and support military families.

“Under Governor DeSantis leadership, Florida has secured it’s spot as the most military and veteran friendly state in the nation,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “It has been an honor to visit many of these military communities over the past few weeks to see first-hand what these communities need and continue to make these investments to support Florida’s military families.”

The Florida Defense Support Task Force makes recommendations to support Florida’s military installations and secure the state’s position in research and development while improving the state’s military-friendly environment for servicemembers, their families, military retirees, and businesses that bring defense and military base-related jobs to the state.

The following entities will receive awards from the Florida Defense Support Task Force:

Clay County Development Authority ($500,000) – for land acquisition around Camp Blanding Joint Training Center.

Polk County ($500,000) – to prevent encroachment and facilitate sustainable use surrounding the Avon Park Air Force Range.

University of West Florida ($320,210) – to develop a pilot program that helps students prepare security clearance applications and understand the process of applying for a security clearance, while also facilitating internships with Florida-based defense companies that require security clearances.

Tampa Bay Defense Alliance ($50,000) – to provide an inventory and assessment of the Tampa Bay Regional Defense Community Organizations and improve the Tampa Bay Region's outreach to defense leadership.

The Task Force is comprised of thirteen members, including the Governor or their designee, and four members each appointed by the Governor, the President of the Florida Senate, and the Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives. The Secretary of the Florida Department of Commerce, or their designee, serves as the ex officio, nonvoting executive director of the Task Force.