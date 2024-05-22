RIDOH Doing Community Outreach on WIC Site Closure to Ensure Continuity of Services

RHODE ISLAND, May 22 - Tri-County Community Action Agency has informed the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) that WIC services will no longer be available at their Johnston site, located at 126 Hartford Avenue, as of May 31st.

WIC is a public health program through which families and children receive one-on-one nutrition counseling, referrals for specialized services, and food prescriptions. The food prescription component of the program allows participants to use EBT cards for specific types of food at grocery stores at no additional cost. Approximately 800 WIC participants participate in the program through the Johnston site.

Since being made aware of this closure, RIDOH has worked closely with Tri-County Community Action Agency as well as community partners to connect participants to alternative sites, ensure their coverage is extended, and ensure the seamless continuation of services. Outreach has included text messages to participants, email blasts to participants, social media messaging, a banner on the WIC Shopper App, signage at the site, and tailored messaging for healthcare professionals who may be referring patients to the WIC program.

Any appointments scheduled after May 31st at the Johnston site have been cancelled. The following transition options and telehealth services are available for participants:

Transition Options:

- Service Transition: Participants currently receiving services at Tri-County in Johnston can transition to a nearby WIC location without needing to reapply, unless they are due for recertification.

- Extended Recertification: For children due for recertification, benefits will be extended automatically for an additional month to assist families during this transition.

- Finding New Locations: Visit health.ri.gov/wic or enter your ZIP code at signupwic.com to find a list of nearby WIC locations.

Telehealth Services:

- To continue supporting our participants, telehealth appointments will be available to accommodate participants during this transition period.

People with questions about the closure should call Tri-County Community Action Agency at 401-351-2750 (X6) or RIDOH's Health Information Line 401-222-5960.