Researchers developed a technique for essentially scanning the “brain” of an AI model, allowing them to identify collections of neurons—called “features”—corresponding to different concepts. And for the first time, they successfully used this technique on a frontier large language model, Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet, the lab’s second-most powerful system.
You just read:
No One Truly Knows How AI Systems Work. A New Discovery Could Change That
