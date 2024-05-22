Opioid Use Disorder Market is Predicted to Grow Rapidly During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Analyzes DelveInsight

Opioid Use Disorder Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Opioid Use Disorder Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Opioid Use Disorder market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Opioid Use Disorder pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Opioid Use Disorder market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Opioid Use Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Opioid Use Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Opioid Use Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Opioid Use Disorder market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Opioid Use Disorder Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Opioid Use Disorder Market Report:

The Opioid Use Disorder market size was valued approximately USD 1970 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In December 2022, The resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) for Brixadi (buprenorphine) extended-release weekly and monthly subcutaneous injection was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of moderate to severe opioid use disorder in patients who started treatment with a single dose of a transmucosal buprenorphine product or who are already receiving buprenorphine treatment

In 2022, within the 7MM, the United States reported the highest prevalence of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).

In 2022, the EU4 countries along with the UK collectively had around 1,453,000 cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), with expectations for a rise by 2032. Among these nations, Spain reported the lowest prevalence of OUD, with approximately 87,000 cases in 2022. DelveInsight's projections suggest that these numbers are likely to increase by 2032.

In 2022, the severity of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in the US was categorized as follows: mild cases accounted for 65% of the total prevalent cases, moderate cases constituted 19%, and severe cases made up 16%.

In 2022, the distribution of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) severity in the US was as follows: mild cases comprised 65% of the total prevalent cases, moderate cases accounted for 19%, and severe cases constituted 16%.

Key Opioid Use Disorder Companies: Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, BioXcel Therapeutics, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, Inc., Indivior Inc., Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Evon Medics LLC, and others

Key Opioid Use Disorder Therapies: CAM2038, BXCL501, CAM2038, NTX/BUP, SUBOXONE, CAM2038, CBOT + TAU, and others

The Opioid Use Disorder market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Opioid Use Disorder pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Opioid Use Disorder market dynamics.

Opioid Use Disorder Overview

Opioid use disorder is the chronic use of opioids that causes clinically significant distress or impairment. Opioid use disorder consists of an overpowering desire to use opioids, increased opioid tolerance, and withdrawal syndrome when discontinued.

Get a Free sample for the Opioid Use Disorder Market Report -

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/opioid-use-disorder-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Opioid Use Disorder Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Opioid Use Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Opioid Use Disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Opioid Use Disorder

Prevalent Cases of Opioid Use Disorder by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Opioid Use Disorder

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Opioid Use Disorder

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Opioid Use Disorder epidemiology trends @ Opioid Use Disorder Epidemiology Forecast

Opioid Use Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Opioid Use Disorder market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Opioid Use Disorder market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Opioid Use Disorder Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Opioid Use Disorder Therapies and Key Companies

CAM2038: Braeburn Pharmaceuticals

BXCL501: BioXcel Therapeutics

CAM2038: Braeburn Pharmaceuticals

Opioid Use Disorder Market Strengths

After the US recognized its opioid crisis and addressed it, there has been a surge in awareness and overall funding for research and development regarding opioid use disorder

Although there have been only a few active ingredients proven to be effective in the treatment of OUD, their different and innovative formulations have revolutionized the treatment landscape by significantly improving treatment adherence among patients and preventing relapses

Opioid Use Disorder Market Opportunities

Removal of the DATA 2000 waiver and cap on how many patients can be treated with buprenorphine by a physician is set to transform the treatment landscape of OUD in the US, further increasing the usage of buprenorphine in the treatment setting

Upcoming policy changes are expected to further improve access to MOUD for OUD patients and improve their usage in the treatment setting

Scope of the Opioid Use Disorder Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Opioid Use Disorder Companies: Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, BioXcel Therapeutics, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, Inc., Indivior Inc., Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Evon Medics LLC, and others

Key Opioid Use Disorder Therapies: CAM2038, BXCL501, CAM2038, NTX/BUP, SUBOXONE, CAM2038, CBOT + TAU, and others

Opioid Use Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Opioid Use Disorder current marketed and Opioid Use Disorder emerging therapies

Opioid Use Disorder Market Dynamics: Opioid Use Disorder market drivers and Opioid Use Disorder market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Opioid Use Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Opioid Use Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Opioid Use Disorder companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Opioid Use Disorder Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Opioid Use Disorder Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Opioid Use Disorder

3. SWOT analysis of Opioid Use Disorder

4. Opioid Use Disorder Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Opioid Use Disorder Market Overview at a Glance

6. Opioid Use Disorder Disease Background and Overview

7. Opioid Use Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Opioid Use Disorder

9. Opioid Use Disorder Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Opioid Use Disorder Unmet Needs

11. Opioid Use Disorder Emerging Therapies

12. Opioid Use Disorder Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Opioid Use Disorder Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Opioid Use Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Opioid Use Disorder Market Drivers

16. Opioid Use Disorder Market Barriers

17. Opioid Use Disorder Appendix

18. Opioid Use Disorder Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.