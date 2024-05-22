Multiple Myeloma Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Multiple Myeloma Market

DelveInsight’s Multiple Myeloma Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Multiple Myeloma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Multiple Myeloma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Multiple Myeloma market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Multiple Myeloma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Multiple Myeloma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Multiple Myeloma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Multiple Myeloma market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Multiple Myeloma Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Multiple Myeloma Market Report:

The Multiple Myeloma market size was valued approximately USD 20 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In October 2022, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, announced that TECVAYLI (teclistamab) received accelerated approval from the US FDA for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. This approval is granted to patients who have received at least four prior lines of therapy, including treatment with a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

In 2022, it is projected that there will be approximately 34,470 new cases of multiple myeloma in the United States, as reported by the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) program.

In 2020, the collective number of incident cases of multiple myeloma in the seven major markets (7MM) was recorded at 70,577 cases. Among these, the United States registered the highest count, with 32,270 cases. It is anticipated that these figures may escalate further during the forecast period.

In the EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest incidence of multiple myeloma cases, with 7,600 cases recorded in the year 2020.

Additionally, Japan reported 8,200 incident cases of multiple myeloma, with a total of 7,218 symptomatic cases recorded in the year 2020.

Key Multiple Myeloma Companies: AbbVie and Roche, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Cartesian Therapeutics, Alliance Foundation Trials, LLC., US Oncology Research, Cartesian Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Targovax ASA, Janssen Research & Development, AstraZeneca, Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., TeneoOne Inc., Novartis, and others

Key Multiple Myeloma Therapies: Venetoclax, ABBV 383, Talquetamab, Linvoseltamab, Descartes 08, Lenalidomide, Selinexor, Descartes-25, Pomalidomide, TG01, Cyclophosphamide, AZD0305, bb2121, EOS884448, Elranatamab, APG-2575, TNB-383B, PHE885, and others

The Multiple Myeloma epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males are affected more in case of Multiple Myeloma as compared to females.

The Multiple Myeloma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Multiple Myeloma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Multiple Myeloma market dynamics.

Multiple Myeloma Overview

Multiple myeloma is a type of cancer that affects plasma cells, which are a type of white blood cell found in the bone marrow. In multiple myeloma, abnormal plasma cells multiply uncontrollably and produce an excess of abnormal antibodies, which can cause damage to the bones and other organs. Common symptoms include bone pain, weakness, fatigue, frequent infections, and anemia.

Get a Free sample for the Multiple Myeloma Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/multiple-myeloma-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Multiple Myeloma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Multiple Myeloma

Prevalent Cases of Multiple Myeloma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Multiple Myeloma

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Multiple Myeloma

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Multiple Myeloma epidemiology trends @ Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Forecast

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Multiple Myeloma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Multiple Myeloma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Multiple Myeloma Therapies and Key Companies

Venetoclax: AbbVie and Roche

ABBV 383: AbbVie

Talquetamab: Janssen Pharmaceutical

Linvoseltamab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Descartes 08: Cartesian Therapeutics

Lenalidomide: Alliance Foundation Trials, LLC.

Selinexor: US Oncology Research

Descartes-25: Cartesian Therapeutics

Pomalidomide: GlaxoSmithKline

TG01: Targovax ASA

Cyclophosphamide: Janssen Research & Development

AZD0305: AstraZeneca

bb2121: Celgene

EOS884448: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Elranatamab: Pfizer

APG-2575: Ascentage Pharma Group Inc.

TNB-383B: TeneoOne Inc.

PHE885: Novartis

Multiple Myeloma Market Strengths

Emerging therapies such as CAR-T cell and monoclonal antibodies showing promising results in treating multiple myeloma patients and expected to drive the growth of market. It also amends the treatment landscape in cancer due to its high specificity and minimal side effect profile.

Multiple Myeloma Market Opportunities

BCMA-targeting therapies are expected to result in noteworthy revenues due to premium pricing and clinical benefit in heavily pretreated patients.

Scope of the Multiple Myeloma Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Multiple Myeloma Companies: AbbVie and Roche, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Cartesian Therapeutics, Alliance Foundation Trials, LLC., US Oncology Research, Cartesian Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Targovax ASA, Janssen Research & Development, AstraZeneca, Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., TeneoOne Inc., Novartis, and others

Key Multiple Myeloma Therapies: Venetoclax, ABBV 383, Talquetamab, Linvoseltamab, Descartes 08, Lenalidomide, Selinexor, Descartes-25, Pomalidomide, TG01, Cyclophosphamide, AZD0305, bb2121, EOS884448, Elranatamab, APG-2575, TNB-383B, PHE885, and others

Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Assessment: Multiple Myeloma current marketed and Multiple Myeloma emerging therapies

Multiple Myeloma Market Dynamics: Multiple Myeloma market drivers and Multiple Myeloma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Multiple Myeloma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Multiple Myeloma Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Multiple Myeloma companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Multiple Myeloma Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Multiple Myeloma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Multiple Myeloma

3. SWOT analysis of Multiple Myeloma

4. Multiple Myeloma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Multiple Myeloma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Multiple Myeloma Disease Background and Overview

7. Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Multiple Myeloma

9. Multiple Myeloma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Multiple Myeloma Unmet Needs

11. Multiple Myeloma Emerging Therapies

12. Multiple Myeloma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Multiple Myeloma Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Multiple Myeloma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Multiple Myeloma Market Drivers

16. Multiple Myeloma Market Barriers

17. Multiple Myeloma Appendix

18. Multiple Myeloma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.