Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association to Host Foreclosure Workshop
Everything you ever wanted to know about foreclosures, but were afraid to ask.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association is hosting a special Foreclosure Workshop on Saturday, June 29, 2024. At the workshop investors will learn techniques and strategies needed to find and buy foreclosures. At this intensive workshop, investors will learn how to:
1. Understand how the note and deed of trust lead to foreclosure.
2. Differentiate between judicial & non-judicial foreclosure.
3. Find foreclosures.
4. Stop the foreclosure while negotiating a sale.
5. Structure the deals.
6. Negotiate with distressed property owners.
7. Negotiate with lenders.
8. Buy at the trustee’s sales.
9. Buy REOs.
Featured Speaker: Lloyd Segal, is "America's Leading Foreclosure Expert," best-selling author of "Foreclosure Investing” and “Stop Foreclosure Now.” Lloyd was the winner of the USA Today Book award for the prestigious "Best Personal Finance Book of the Year" in 2018. Plus, Lloyd has personally bought and sold numerous foreclosures throughout Southern California. So forget all those silly info-commercials and reality TV shows. Learn from the guy the Wall Street Journal called "One of America's Big Flippers."
Date & Time: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between National and Palms), Los Angeles, CA 90034.
Parking. Free parking on the Iman parking lot for this special event.
Cost: The Forum costs $149.00 per person if paid before June 22, 2024. After June 22, the price jumps to $249.00 per person! So don't wait to register! (Gold Members of LAC-REIA can attend for FREE.)
Registration: To attend this Foreclosure Workshop, please register at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com. The registration process is very simple. Let's get started!
Extra Bonus: As an extra-added bonus, the first 30 people to register will receive a complimentary copy of Lloyd’s book, “Foreclosure Investing.” So don’t wait!
lloyd Martin Segal
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association
+1 310-792-6404
