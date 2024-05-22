Migraine Market to Exhibit Rapid Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Investigates DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s Migraine Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.
NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Migraine market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Migraine pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Migraine market dynamics.
DelveInsight’s “Migraine Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Migraine, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Migraine market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
Some of the key facts of the Migraine Market Report:
The Migraine market size was valued approximately USD 8,985 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)
The United States holds the dominant share in the migraine market, with a market size of around USD 5,715 million in 2022, projected to rise by 2032.
In 2022, the collective market size for migraine in the European Union Four (EU4) countries and the United Kingdom amounted to USD 2,693 million. This market is expected to experience substantial growth at a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR).
In 2022, the collective number of existing cases of Migraine across the 7MM (Seven Major Markets) stood at 118,860,221. This figure is anticipated to experience significant growth at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the research duration spanning from 2019 to 2032.
The United States holds the highest number of prevalent Migraine cases among the Seven Major Markets (7MM), totaling 45,820,557 cases. This figure is projected to escalate sharply in the near future, primarily attributed to advancements in diagnostic testing methods and the growing population.
In Europe, Germany recorded the highest prevalent Migraine population, totaling 12,579,243 cases, followed closely by Italy with 12,238,489 cases in 2022. Conversely, Spain had the lowest prevalent Migraine population among the Seven Major Markets (7MM), with 9,365,966 cases reported in the same year.
DelveInsight's analysts have categorized migraine cases based on severity into two types: episodic migraine and chronic migraine. In 2022, the number of cases for episodic migraine and chronic migraine stood at 111,370,558 and 7,489,664, respectively, across the Seven Major Markets (7MM).
Key Migraine Companies: Axsome Therapeutics, AEON Biopharma, Inc., Charleston Laboratories, Amgen, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Anne Lindblad, Allergan, AbbVie, Tian Medical Inc., Allergan, H. Lundbeck A/S, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others
Key Migraine Therapies: AXS-07, ABP-450, Aimovig, CL-H1T, AIMOVIG, Fremanezumab, propranolol LA, LBR-101, Atogepant, Galcanezumab, Marcaine, Atogepant, Galcanezumab, Eptinezumab, TNX-1900, IONIS-PKKRx (ISIS 546254), and others
The Migraine epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females experience a more significant impact in relation to Migraine compared to males
Migraine Overview
Migraine, a main headache illness, is a neurological condition that commonly manifests as severe, incapacitating headaches among other symptoms. It affects all ages and frequently runs in families. There are primarily two types: acute migraine and Migraine.
Migraine Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Migraine Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Migraine market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Migraine
Prevalent Cases of Migraine by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Migraine
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Migraine
Migraine Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Migraine market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Migraine market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Migraine Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Migraine Therapies and Key Companies
AXS-07: Axsome Therapeutics
ABP-450: AEON Biopharma, Inc.
Aimovig: Amgen
CL-H1T: Charleston Laboratories
AIMOVIG: Amgen
Fremanezumab: Teva Pharmaceuticals
Galcanezumab: Eli Lilly and Company
propranolol LA: Anne Lindblad
Atogepant: Allergan
LBR-101: Teva Branded Pharmaceutical
Atogepant: AbbVie
Galcanezumab: Eli Lilly and Company
Marcaine: Tian Medical Inc.
Atogepant: Allergan
Galcanezumab: Eli Lilly and Company
Eptinezumab: H. Lundbeck A/S
TNX-1900: Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
IONIS-PKKRx (ISIS 546254): Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Scope of the Migraine Market Report
Study Period: 2019–2032
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Migraine Companies: Axsome Therapeutics, AEON Biopharma, Inc., Charleston Laboratories, Amgen, Teva Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Anne Lindblad, Allergan, AbbVie, Tian Medical Inc., Allergan, H. Lundbeck A/S, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others
Key Migraine Therapies: AXS-07, ABP-450, Aimovig, CL-H1T, AIMOVIG, Fremanezumab, propranolol LA, LBR-101, Atogepant, Galcanezumab, Marcaine, Atogepant, Galcanezumab, Eptinezumab, TNX-1900, IONIS-PKKRx (ISIS 546254), and others
Migraine Therapeutic Assessment: Migraine current marketed and Migraine emerging therapies
Migraine Market Dynamics: Migraine market drivers and Migraine market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Migraine Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Migraine Market Access and Reimbursement
