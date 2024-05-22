Wastewater discharge at City of Fontanelle reaches Middle Nodaway River, published 05/22/2024

ADAIR COUNTY— Heavy precipitation is causing a discharge of untreated wastewater from the City of Fontanelle. It is flowing from the lift station located at Washington and Main Streets in town to an unnamed tributary which runs more than a mile before reaching the Middle Nodaway River.

The discharge began on May 21 at 8:30 a.m. and has been intermittent throughout the day and night, still occurring this morning. The discharge amount is currently unknown. DNR staff are monitoring the situation and are conducting sampling.

It is highly recommended people and pets avoid these areas and stay out of flooded and elevated waterways due to safety concerns.