Lighting & Controls Exec Jim Williams Launches JAW Advisory
Introducing JAW Advisory. Supporting the Lighting & Controls industry. Agency training, product development, client satisfaction admin and executive search.
Our mission is to empower businesses to achieve their highest potential through our tailored strategic insights and actionable programs.”CHICAGO , IL, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JAW Advisory, founded by Jim Williams, is proud to announce its official launch is set for June 3rd, 2024. Based in Chicago, JAW Advisory strives to become the first and only call when a leadership team needs operational guidance and support.
— Jim Williams
Jim Williams, a veteran of the Lighting and Controls industry, envisions JAW Advisory as more than just a consulting firm. "Our mission is to empower businesses to achieve their highest potential through our tailored strategic insights and actionable programs," says Williams. His extensive background and proven track record in business strategy, coupled with a dedicated team of experts, promise clients unparalleled service and results. Prior to this new endeavor, Jim served as the President of KSA Lighting for over 20 years. In that role he grew the agency from $16M/year in sales to a $280M/year enterprise covering multiple states. In 2022, he successfully transitioned KSA into an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan).
JAW Advisory will specialize in business transformation, market analysis, financial advisory, operational efficiency and executive search. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, innovative methodologies and JAW Advisory's vast professional network, the firm aims to drive sustainable growth and a competitive advantage for its clients.
For more information about JAW Advisory and to explore how the firm can help your business thrive, visit jaw-advisory.com.
For media inquiries, please contact: JAW Advisory Email: info@jaw-advisory.com
Kayla Richter
JAW Advisory
email us here